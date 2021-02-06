SPORTSBRIEFS: South Dakota Adds Three Soccer Players | Briefs





VERMILLION, SD South Dakota Head Football Coach Bob Nielson has announced that Waukon quarterback Creed Welch and Marian Catholic defensive end Justin Stallworth have been added to the recruiting class for 2021. In addition, in January the squad added DaRaun McKinney, a defensive defender from the University of Iowa to USD has been transferred. Welch is a 6-foot-4-inch, 190-pound, signal caller from Waukon, Iowa. He passed for over 6,000 yards, ran for 1,100 more, and achieved a total of 88 touchdowns (70 pass, 18 rush) throughout his career for the Indians. He earned first team honors at defensive back and was also named District Offensive Player of the Year, helping the Indians proclaim titles in both 2017 and 2020. Stallworth is a 6-foot-4-inch, 210-pound defensive end and receiver from Chicago Heights, Illinois. He earned all conference honors for the Spartans after compiling 30 tackles, including eight sacks during his final season. He had also received 190 yards on the offensive side of the ball. McKinney prepared for River Rouge High School in River Rouge, Michigan before signing with the Iowa Hawkeyes. The 5-foot-10-inch, 185-pound defensive back became a redshirt in 2019 before appearing in three games in Iowa last fall. Competing in the fall will prevent him from competing for USD this spring due to NCAA rules, but McKinney will be ready for the fall campaign of 2021.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos