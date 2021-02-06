Junior hockey: Austin Bruins suffers first home loss of the season





AUSTIN – The Austin Bruins jumped to a two-goal lead against the Fairbanks Ice Dogs at Riverside Arena on Friday, but Fairbanks came back with four consecutive goals on their way to a 5-3 victory against the Bruins in North American hockey. League match. The loss ends the Bruins’ five-game unbeaten streak. Austin was 4-0-1 at home this season en route to Friday’s game. Austin’s Walter Zacher opened the score 3:04 in the game, scoring his sixth goal of the season. Just under five minutes later, Barrett Brooks fed Garrett Dahm for a power play goal and a 2-0 Bruins lead. But then the momentum changed.

Fairbanks scored the next four goals, starting with Andrew Garby’s goal at 11:33 a.m. of the first period, making Austin 2-1 after one period. The second period belonged to the Ice Dogs, with Jasper Lester, Austin Becker and Laker Aldridge each scoring once to turn a one-goal deficit at 40 minutes into a 4-2 lead. The Bruins retreated to a goal on Alex Trombley unassisted from 7:50 in the third, making it 4-3 Fairbanks. That was the position until the last minute, when Jack Ring scored an empty goal with 32 seconds to play. Hudson Hodges stopped 26 shots for the Bruins, who were held on the power game on a 1-for-5 night. Fairbanks goalkeeper Kayden Hargraves made 24 saves. The Ice Dogs (8-10-0 overall) and Bruins (6-9-4) will meet again on Saturday at 7:05 PM in Austin. ICE DOGS 5, BROWN 3 Fairbanks 1-3-1-5 Austin 2-0-1-3 Fairbanks: Andrew Garby 1 goal, 1 assist; Jacob Conrad 2 assists; Jasper Lester 1 goal, 1 assist; Jack Ring 1 goal; Owen Neuharth 2 assists; Tyler Herzberg 1 assist; Brendan Miles 1 assist; Austin Becker 1 goal; Bret Link 1 assist; Laker Aldridge 1 goal; Billy Renfrew 1 assist. Goalkeeper : Kayden Hargraves 24 saves (27 shots). Austin: Walter Zacher 1 goal; Sutter Muzzatti 1 assist; Peter Jacobs 1 assist; Garrett Dahm 1 goal; Barrett Brooks 1 assist; Alex Trombley 1 goal. Goalkeeper : Hudson Hodges 26 saves (30 shots). NAHL CENTRAL DIVISION STANDS W. L. OTL SOL PTS. Aberdeen 22 1 1 45 Bismarck 14 10 3 31 Minot 10 11 2 1 23 Austin 6 9 2 2 16 Minn. Wilderness 6 5 1 1 14 St. Cloud 5 14 10

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos