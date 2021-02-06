A’s are submitting initial plans to allow some fans on spring training





As spring practice approaches, the A’s are working to admit a limited number of fans to their Cactus League home games in Arizona.

A plan submitted to the city of Mesa by the A’s would limit the number of visitors to Hohokam Stadium to about 2,000 fans per game with improved health and safety protocols.

The A’s have not yet announced any plans to have fans at spring training, which will begin later this month, but MLB has approved the team’s proposal, The Chronicle has learned. Mesa’s deputy city manager Marc Heirshberg wrote in an email Friday: “The city has accepted the plan and appreciates the effort and detail the A’s have considered to protect players, staff and fans. Mesa looks forward to working with the A’s to organize a safe, healthy and successful 2021 spring training season. “ Hohokam Stadium can accommodate about 10,000 fans; The A’s plan would reduce seating capacity to 20% with physically spaced seats, it said a summary on the website of the city of Mesa. The seats would be in pods of two or four seats, with each pod being at least six feet from the next pod. Seating on the lawn would be in pods of four, marked by paint on the grass. Face coverings would be required for fans 2 and up at all times, except when actively eating or drinking in their seats; food and drinks are not allowed in the common areas. Unused seats would be zipped or tagged with staff and security around the stadium to ensure clearance. Concession stands would operate at 30% and A’s team shop would only be open on game days to fans with a 25% occupancy ticket. Tickets would be sold per match – not season tickets – and delivered digitally. The gates would open an hour before the first pitch, so it’s likely that batting practice will be over before fans enter the stadium. With the spring training camps scheduled to open the entire season in less than two weeks – A’s pitchers and catchers will report on February 17 – it is still largely unclear whether and how fans will be allowed in games. Last month, Cactus League officials wrote a letter to MLB asking it to postpone spring training due to the high rates of coronavirus infection in Maricopa County. A proposal from MLB to its players’ union last week included delaying spring practice and the regular season by about a month and shortening the season to 154 games; The proposal was turned down by the union and MLB said this week that it is moving forward with a timely start to spring training. On Friday, the city of Tempe, Ariz., Announced that the Tempe Diablo Stadium, the spring home of the Angels, will open with 25% capacity for jump training games, approximately 1,800 fans. Salt River Fields, shared by the Diamondbacks and Rockies, announced it would begin ticket sales on Saturday, but said in a Twitter post Friday that it was delaying the sale, “Due to further investigation into Spring Training’s details.” The A’s will play their home opener for spring practice against the Mariners on Sunday, February 28, one of their 15 Cactus League games at Hohokam Stadium. Matt Kawahara covers the A’s for The San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @matthewkawahara







