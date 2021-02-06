Taapsee Pannu hones her cricket skills as she prepares for Shabaash Mithu

Taapsee Pannu is all set to play a cricket player in her next, Shabaash Mithu. The film is a biopic about the life of former Team India cricketer Mithali Raj. She has shared two photos of her preparation for the film, which will be shot in two months.

Taapsee took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo of herself practicing on the nets at night with the caption: A week down She is seen in a white T-shirt and black tights paired with leg protectors and gloves while she wants to hit the ball. Another photo shows her practicing an offside and wrote in the caption: 7 days 7 to go. Ongoing work.

Taapsee Pannu prepares in the nets.

Speaking of the film, Taapsee had told Mid-Day in an interview that I was roped in because Mithali and I have a similar approach to life and ideologies. We don’t want to replicate the look to the tee. She added: We want to make it as compelling as possible, but it’s not so important to look like her, it’s to perform and act like her. I was in constant contact with her while shooting for the poster. She texted me saying there is hardly any difference between her and me [in the poster]. That validation is very important. I want her to say this after she sees the movie.

Taapsee was last seen as a housewife in Anubhav Sinhas’ critically acclaimed film, Thappad. After the lockdown, the actor worked on several films in succession. She wrapped Haseen Dillruba last October. She described her character of Rani Kashyap as a self-obsessed borderline narcissistic character. It also stars Vikrant Massey, Hansika Motwani and Harshvardhan Rane.

Taapsee then moved to Rashmi Rocket, finishing the shoot in January. She plays a Gujarati athlete in the movie and trained hard to perfect her running skills. Soon after, she started working on Shabaash Mithu.

