Probability levels for the 2021 off-season quarterback





I wrote this ahead of a recent press conference where Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney, and Ron Rivera all expressed a deliberate approach to acquiring a new quarterback. If I was a little less stubborn I might reassess my levels based on that statement. But that’s not my style. I’ve always wondered why someone who gets the job of team building in a highly competitive market would ever be open about their strategy. I’m not saying guys like Mayhew, Hurney and Rivera are lying. That’s a long-term path to failure. No one – be they league executives, your own players or your fans – will trust you if you lie downright. But there is a difference between lying and eclipsing. Just ask Coach Belichick. Reporters who deal with coaches and executives for years develop the ability to read between the lines when they get a piece of information. I don’t know if any of us here in DC can do that with the guys who now run the show for the Washington Football Team. So, to me, when Martin Mayhew says they want to be “smart and aggressive,” that sounds like the perfect blanket to cover pretty much anything the team can eventually do. And so my levels remain intact. Last time, we looked at 25 quarterbacks across the spectrum of college and pros, and I gave you my rankings of who I’d like to name signals for the Washington Football Team in 2021. Today we’re looking at how likely each of them is. who will be the man. Just as a summary, the most likely quarterback to start the season for the Washington Football Team is Kyle Allen. But it’s an open secret that Washington is interested in bringing in someone new. I divide these candidates into five levels. I wanted to come up with cool names for every level, but then I realized, this is the Washington Football Team quarterback we’re talking about. There is no room for silly jokes here. So we go strictly by number. 0 percent chance Aaron Rodgers (Packers), Trevor Lawrence (Clemson) Aaron Rodgers is not leaving Green Bay. I know there has been speculation. But it is not happening. And Jacksonville is not trading the No. 1 choice – the current synonym for Trevor Lawrence. Even if it did, Washington is not positioned to make such a deal. You may wonder why I bothered to include these two players in my original list when I think there is a 0 percent chance of them joining the Washington Football Team. Good question. If I have a good answer, I’ll let you know for sure.

