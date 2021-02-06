Jacki Farr No. 1 girl tennis player in Freeport history

Jacki Farr grew up on a tennis court with a racket in her hand.

It just wasn’t a tennis racket.

At least not in the beginning.

We started as a family, said her older sister, Danielle (Farr) Owens. That’s how we got there, with our mom and dad.

None of my parents played tennis, said Jacki (Farr) Fralick, a four-time section champion who was chosen as the best girl tennis player in Freeport history.

But when Danielle was young, my mom and dad were looking for the kind of sport she would enjoy. They tried everything: basketball, dance, everything. She didn’t like them all. They were playing tennis one day and she picked it up and started to like it.

My dad learned with her and started looking to old John McEnroe tapes to help and coach her. My father knew nothing about the sport. It was cool how he taught himself while teaching us. And then they put me on the field and beat me around first. Tennis was not part of our family before that.

Jacki was five years younger than Danielle, so she wasn’t that much bigger than a tennis racket at first. So she didn’t use one.

They would put me on the service line when I was 4, said Jacki. This was before they made smaller racquets so I had a racquetball racquet that I would use to try and hit the ball. It was kind of a stay away. They hit me and I tried to wave.

When I finally got bigger I was able to reach the ball and eventually hit it.

Danielle, now the superintendent of Pekin High School, grew up playing No. 1 singles for Freeport, but had no chance of winning a conference title, playing in the same era as Guilford’s Sarah Kohl, an Iowa state recruit. as well as Abby and Fil Marcial, two of the five NCAA Division I tennis sisters from Belvidere. And then Jacki was a freshman the same year as Eva Marcial, the best of the bunch, came second in the state as a junior and started three years at Texas A&M.

The Marcials were a big rivalry, Danielle said. It became a family joke. We had to play them all.

The Farr sisters also had a family rivalry. But that too got skewed when Jacki went to high school.

We had some sibling rivalry, but she was definitely the better player, especially as she got older, Danielle said. I don’t remember when she first hit me, but it was not well received by me. I haven’t gotten over it for a while. The older I got, the more I appreciated it, but I certainly didn’t at the time.

Jacki reacted the other way around to her great rival. She beat Eva Marcial once as a freshman, but never again. Marcial didn’t drop any set en route to the 1995 IHSA final, where she led 4-3 in the final set before falling 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to Bloomington’s Mariel Verban. But Marcial then chose not to play tennis as a senior because she already had her scholarship and wanted to play in a number of United States Tennis Association tournaments during the high school season. With Marcial gone, Farr easily won her first NIC-9 title, 6-1, 6-2 over Harlem’s Kelly Schenck.

“I was quite disappointed in my senior year when Eva didn’t play tennis. That was the beginning, when kids started doing that,” Jacki said of the trend that some of the best players in the state don’t go out for high school tennis every year I didn’t want to win a conference because she wasn’t there.

It was cool that we had two of the best players in the state here and that we could push each other. I’ve always loved it. I still think about those matches. I knew she would always be a tough game and one to look forward to.

Farr and Marcial played the same style. Both were baseliners that rarely missed. Farr had a little more strength, while Marcial was even more stable.

Jacki was a nice person to be around, said Marcial. I just survived her. That’s how my game annoyed people until they miss it. But she was such a solid, steady player with good strokes and good play.

Jacki was big on foundations, and so was Eve, said former Freeport coach Bob Smith. They both practically stayed at baseline. Before she was in high school, I taught Jacki at the Racquet Center. She would always make sure she was taught by the boys so she could hit the ball hard. She was hitting all the time. She went for it. She was an aggressive player. Even as a child, she wasn’t afraid to hit up with the high school boys.

But she also played in herself. That is the difference between a good player and a great player. I’ve had a lot of players who hit the ball hard but shot it all over. She hit the ball hard and wasn’t afraid if someone hit the ball hard at her, but she knew her limits and kept the ball in play for long rallies. Sometimes her state rallies lasted 20 or 30 shots. She was a very patient player.

Her restriction with the state for so long got past the third round. She won her first two state games by skewed scores in each of her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons before finally winning as a senior in the third round, earning a number 7-8 seed. She eventually broke through as a senior by beating Champaign Centennial’s Liz Fraker 6-0, 4-6, 6-4. She once led 6-0, 4-1 before Fraker started a huge comeback.

She started to miss a lot more and then didn’t start to get that aggressive, Fraker told the Rockford Register Star at the time. It all happened in 10 minutes.

But Farr regrouped and retired the game against a player she destroyed 6-1, 6-2 in the Freeports season opener.

Farr, who reached the top 16 as a junior, finished between 9th and 12th after losing 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 to Oswegos Karrie Tyioran. She had five deuce games in the first set and lost them all under the no-ad format of the back draw. That left her two wins to join Derek Rasheed as Freeport’s only state tennis medalist (top six).

That was a bummer; I wanted to finish and I thought I could, said (Farr) Fralick. I was expected to do that, but it meant a lot to get past the third round. All those other years I lost that game and fell into the back draw.

But I remember the gym at Freeport High School. They had pictures at the top of the gym of kids doing all-state. You only have your picture there if you were all-state and I was two games away. That’s a bit heartbreaking.

After high school, she played for Illinois-Chicago, where the baseliner somehow turned doubles. She still holds the UIC record for most doubles wins and was named Midwest Collegiate Conference Player of the Year as a senior in 2000. Her teams won four consecutive MCC titles every year to advance to the NCAA tournament. And she was included in the UIC Hall of Fame in 2006.

Growing up, there weren’t many doubles, but my dad made me play some doubles, she said. When I got to college, you played both singles and doubles. I liked it. I enjoyed having someone with me. When I was young I was scared and felt that if I missed a shot, I would abandon my partner. But I had a great coach at UIC who taught me about doubles and I grew into it.

“I loved hitting volley. That’s what I’m learning now. I teach a lot of women and adults and really enjoy teaching them doubles strategy.

Fralick now lives in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City, where her husband runs an indoor tennis court. Her two sons, aged 15 and 10, are both top tennis players. Chase Fralick ranks 17th in the nation in the age bracket of 15 and also hit over .300 as a catcher in the Little League World Series two years ago.

He will accomplish things I’ve never done, Fralick said. And he will be able to choose tennis or baseball. It’s nice to watch him do both.

Matt Trowbridge: [email protected]; @matttrowbridge

About this series

The Journal-Standard and Rockford Register Star both run a series on the best athletes in the area over the past 75 years in any IHSA sport practiced by local high schools. We’ve already picked the best soccer and basketball games for boys and girls in the Freeport region, plus the 10 best soccer and basketball players for boys and girls. We have now selected the best boys and girls tennis players.