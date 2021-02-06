HS Boys Hockey Focus: Conference and section classes are already taking shape

Some of the usual suspects have made some remarkable performances in the first few weeks, as have others that may be a little unexpected.

Let’s have a look at our first part of Boys High School Hockey Focus:





Would we see his name in this place often this season? Sure, but it is not without merit. The US top scorer a year ago, the University of Minnesota, picks up where he left off. Through five games, Lamb has scored six goals and 13 points, including nine points in the Wildcats past three games. Having a healthy Matt Donovan next to him certainly didn’t hurt.

The Huskies will be in the mix for the Big Nine Conference Championship this season due to their depth up front and on the blue line (they also have two reliable goalkeepers). However, Johnson epitomizes the teams’ selflessness. He leads Owatonna in scoring, with 11 points, but has only one goal. Hes recorded six of his 11 points in the past week, including a four-point game in a 9-2 win on Tuesday against Rochester Century.

Tate Cothern, Mayo: Cothern could share this spot with fellow Spartan goalkeeper Payton Mancuso. Both played well and at the same time shared the time. Cotherns numbers a 1.36 GAA, .957 savings rate are among the best in the Big Nine.

Taylor Bogen, F, Owatonna: Like his teammate Johnson, Bogen has had a great week with six points in his past two games. He had one goal and three assists in a 7-0 win against Rochester John Marshall on January 30, then added a goal and an assist in a win against Rochester Century on Tuesday. In total, the 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior has 10 points in six games this season.

Matt Donovan, Dodge County: The junior forward was in and out of the line-up last season due to injuries. He is healthy this season and has been a spark for Wildcats offense in all five of their games. Donovan leads the team with seven goals, including a hat-trick on the road in a 4-2 win over New Prague on January 30.

TJ Gibson, F, century: The second forward has six points in the past five games and leads the Panthers this season in goals scored (eight) and end points (11). He had a hand in all five Century’s goals in his season opening against Winona.

Lourdes’ Jack Kleinschmidt (14) controls the puck during a boy’s hockey game against Providence Academy Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Graham Arena in Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / [email protected])



Jack Kleinschmidt, F, Lourdes: The veteran forward has made a thrilling start. He leads the Eagles with seven goals and 11 points through just five games.

(Editor’s note: These are considered pound-for-pound rankings, similar to many ranking systems in boxing and mixed martial arts. They represent the best teams in Southeast Minnesota, relative to the class they play in. Teams in the Big Nine Conference, Section 1A and Section 1AA are eligible for this ranking.)

The Cougars are No. 1 with a bullet. Not only are they the best team in Section 1AA, they are also among the best in the state, ranked No. 5 in the most recent Class AA poll. South shuts down opponents and has only allowed three goals all season. It outperforms opponents 42-3 (an average of 6.0-0.4 per game) and has already booked five shutouts.

Another group of Cougars check in at No. 2. So far, the Big Nine Conference’s top three teams have split up an unofficial round-robin tournament, with East defeating Owatonna, Owatonna defeating Northfield, and Northfield defeating East. The Cougars allow only 1.6 goals per game while scoring 5.1. They get number 2 this week, although Owatonna and Northfield are breathing on their necks.

The Huskies head to Northfield for the number 3 spot this week, following Owatonna’s head-to-head victory 4-2 on January 28. Owatonna has depth, with six players averaging point per game, and two goalkeepers – Real Gieseke and Preston Meier – who played well while sharing the net. Owatonna’s schedule isn’t getting any easier for the next two weeks, with home games against Mankato West and Gentry Academy, as well as a game in Minnetonka.

The only two flaws on the Raiders record are against good opponents. They lost 4-2 at Owatonna on January 28, and came right in the season opener of section 1A title contender Dodge County 5-5. In their five wins, the Raiders have outperformed their opponents 27-6. She averaged 4.9 goals per game.

The Wildcats tied Northfield to open the season, after which they were soundly beaten by the best team in the state, Maple Grove at No. 1. Since that loss, Dodge County has had four consecutive wins, the last a 7-1 thump from Luverne. Friday night at Dodge County Ice Arena.

Lakeville North (5-1-0): The Panthers are always a difficult team to play and match with.

Lourdes (3-1-1): The Eagles have made a strong start after a difficult season a year ago. Lourdes could be in the mix with Mankato East, Dodge County and Mankato West as the teams to beat in Section 1A.

Mankato West (5-1-0): The Scarlets have the best defense in Section 1A, scoring only 1.2 goals per game.

Rochester Mayo (3-3-0): The Spartans’ three defeats belong to the top three teams in the Big Nine Conference – Owatonna, Mankato East and Northfield.

Waseca (5-1-0): The Bluejays beat the teams they should beat, and they do it properly. Waseca scores an average Section 1A best 6.6 goals per game. Sophomore Kyle Ahlschlager has a whopping 15 goals and 32 points in seven games.

Prior Lake in Lakeville South (today, 6pm): A few top-10 teams compete when No. 9 Prior Lake plays at No. 5 Lakeville South.

Mankato West in Owatonna (Tuesday, 7pm): A battle for positioning near the top of the Big Nine Conference will take place at the Four Seasons Center in Owatonna.

Dodge County in Mankato East (Saturday, Feb 13, 7:30 PM): This is a rematch of a 2020 Section 1A semifinal match that Mankato East won on his way to winning the section title. This game will go a long way in determining placement for the Section 1A tournament in March.

2: Teams from Mankato ranked in the Class A state election. Mankato East is # 10, Mankato West is # 16.

3: Total number of goals that No. 5-ranked Lakeville South has conceded in seven games.

8: Goals scored this season by Century sophomore TJ Gibson, the most goals of any Rochester Boys player to date this year.

24: Points for Northfield’s Spencer Klotz, who led all the goalscorers in the Big Nine Conference this season.

32: Points for Waseca forward Kyle Ahlschlager through just seven games. He has two hat-tricks and six multi-goal games, including a 6-goal, 10-point game against Fairmont on January 21.