How do you watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream information, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s playing

Portland @ New York

Current Records: Portland 12-9; New York 10-13

What to know

Coming Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers hope to close the gaps in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.48 points per game. They will record the New York Knicks on the road at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. These two teams are trying to continue their momentum from their previous victories.

It was all tied 57-57 in half for Portland and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 121-105 win. Among those in charge of Portland was power striker Carmelo Anthony, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, New York narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad slid past the Chicago Bulls 107-103. Julius Randle, the New York force, did his thing, shooting 5-for-7 from outside the arc, finishing with 27 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Barring buzzerbeaters, Portland is expected to win a tight match. The odds were good for them given the spread on the road this season, even though it has been tough sledding in general. They are 8-3 ATS in away games, but only 10-11 in total.

The Trail Blazers came out on top in a nail-biting against the Knicks in the teams’ previous meeting last month, sneaking past 116-113. The jump-off might be a bit more difficult for Portland, as the team won’t have a home advantage. We will see if the change in location makes a difference.

How to watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday at 1 p.m. ET True: Madison Square Garden – New York, New York

Madison Square Garden – New York, New York TV: MSG network

MSG network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Trail Blazers are a small 1.5 point favorite against the Knicks NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community at this point as the game started with a 1.5 point spread and stayed there.

Over / Under: -111

Series history

Portland has won eight of their last eleven games against New York.