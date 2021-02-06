Connect with us

How do you watch Knicks vs. Trail Blazers: NBA live stream information, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s playing

Portland @ New York

Current Records: Portland 12-9; New York 10-13

What to know

Coming Saturday, the Portland Trail Blazers hope to close the gaps in a defense that has allowed an average of 116.48 points per game. They will record the New York Knicks on the road at Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. ET. These two teams are trying to continue their momentum from their previous victories.

It was all tied 57-57 in half for Portland and the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, but the Trail Blazers stepped up in the second half for a 121-105 win. Among those in charge of Portland was power striker Carmelo Anthony, who had 22 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, New York narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad slid past the Chicago Bulls 107-103. Julius Randle, the New York force, did his thing, shooting 5-for-7 from outside the arc, finishing with 27 points, six assists and six rebounds.

Barring buzzerbeaters, Portland is expected to win a tight match. The odds were good for them given the spread on the road this season, even though it has been tough sledding in general. They are 8-3 ATS in away games, but only 10-11 in total.

The Trail Blazers came out on top in a nail-biting against the Knicks in the teams’ previous meeting last month, sneaking past 116-113. The jump-off might be a bit more difficult for Portland, as the team won’t have a home advantage. We will see if the change in location makes a difference.

How to watch

  • When:Saturday at 1 p.m. ET
  • True:Madison Square Garden – New York, New York
  • TV:MSG network
  • Online streaming:fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • To follow:CBS Sports app

Opportunities

According to the latter, the Trail Blazers are a small 1.5 point favorite against the Knicks NBA odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community at this point as the game started with a 1.5 point spread and stayed there.

Over / Under: -111

See NBA choices for any game, including this one, of SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get a choice now.

Series history

Portland has won eight of their last eleven games against New York.

  • January 24, 2021 – Portland 116 vs New York 113
  • January 1, 2020 – New York 117 vs. Portland 93
  • Dec 10, 2019 – Portland 115 vs. New York 87
  • January 7, 2019 – Portland 111 vs. New York 101
  • November 20, 2018 – Portland 118 vs New York 114
  • March 6, 2018 – Portland 111 vs. New York 87
  • November 27, 2017 – Portland 103 vs. New York 91
  • March 23, 2017 – Portland 110 vs New York 95
  • November 22, 2016 – New York 107 vs Portland 103
  • March 1, 2016 – Portland 104 vs New York 85
  • December 12, 2015 – New York 112 vs Portland 110



