



Auburn Football’s 2021 recruiting class has split the fan base and experts down the middle. Many Tiger fans did not approve of this year’s group – Bryan Harsin first as head coach – but Sports Illustrated considered them one of the winners of the 2021 National Signing Day. At first glance, it wasn’t a special year, but circumstances have hit this current coaching regime harder than ever. Few saw Gus Malzahn get the ax until the end of the season – when it turned out that he lost touch with the head coach’s expectations on the Plains. Long-time active in Boise State, Bryan Harsin found himself in a completely strange situation during a pandemic that limited the level of communication he could have with recruits. Unable to showcase the beauty of the Plains in a virtual recruiting field – in part due to a lack of experience in how Auburn is in non-pandemic times – Harsin had to convince recruits that, despite the record and performance of the team against the SEC’s new elites, there are big (and achievable) goals in 2021. Forgive the Harsinal for not reloading fast enough. On paper. Regardless, despite not cracking Bleacher Report’s post-NSD top 25, Auburn football is in the top 25 of B / R class rankings in 2022. As David Kenyon points out, a recent quarterback signing highlights recent activity for what should be a second Harsin recruiting class with a higher pedigree: 21. Chestnut tigers Class size: 3 Recruit to Know: While he is the trio’s lowest-rated candidate, Holden Geriner is the most recent commitment. The three-star pro-style quarterback threw for 2,770 yards and 25 touchdowns with just three interceptions in the fall. Auburn has three three-star commitments so far for next year with a pair of cornerbacks joining Savannah, Georgia gunfighter Geriner. Brian Dilworth is from Chaminade-Madonna Prep in Hollywood, Florida and Jarell Stinson is a local Opelika product. Auburn football was behind 8 ball in 2021, but it looks like things will improve soon. A compelling 2021 could speed up the timeline even more. Let’s hope we see that come true. War eagle!

