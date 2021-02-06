Star India table tennis player G Sathiyan becomes tech-savvy for Nationals





It is the first time that the ball tracking software commonly used in cricket has been tried by a table tennis player in India.

Star India table tennis player G Sathiyan is set to use ball tracking software during the Nationals, to be held in Panchkula, from February 15 to 23. It is the first time that the ball tracking software, widely used in cricket, will be tried out by a table tennis player in India. The software is still in a testing phase, but Sathiyan hopes it will help him better understand his game. “All I have to do is put in my cell phone and start recording the match. The recording is fed into the software and we have data in minutes,” Sathiyan told the Times of India. Sathiyan has been using the ball tracking device for almost two months now. He explained that it helps the paddlers get accurate data on key points such as the speed at which they hit the ball, the trajectory and the distance it traveled. “It’s early to say I see a tangible change in my game because of this software. But over time, this data will help my game a lot. Most importantly, practice sessions have become more fun with all of us. and distance to analyze our game, ”he added. G Sathiyan in action The Indian start-up developing this technology is testing their product at an academy run by Sathiyan’s coach, S Raman. His coach said the process of analyzing the data through the software is simple and he wants to help his players through it. “Being a TOPS and Khelo India center, we were happy to help our players take advantage of it. A camera was mounted in a specific place that records our players’ training session,” said Raman. “The results are near real-time. With so much data available through the software, it could prove to be a game-changer for TT players in India,” he added.

