Five to Watch: Storylines of 2021 Daytona Speedweeks

A highly anticipated NASCAR Cup Series season is about to begin with the debut of new teams, drivers in new places, an updated schedule and more. It all kicks off at Daytona International Speedway with six consecutive days of on-track action culminating in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 (2:30 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) on February 14. Here's a look at five storylines to follow Thursday's portion of Speedweeks, presented by AdventHealth.

Clash starts off season: The Busch Clash (7:00 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio) will unofficially start the NASCAR Cup Series season on February 9. The annual no-points event moves to the Daytona International Speedway Road Course for the first time after being held. on the superspeedway since the inaugural race in 1979. This year's race was originally scheduled to mark the Cup Series' debut on the 14-winding 3.61-mile track, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the series last a points race on the track in August and will return on February 21. Twenty-one drivers compete in the Clash, including reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott, who has won the last four road courses. Austin Dillon is the only driver in the field who did not participate in the Daytona Cup road race last year due to a positive COVID-19 test. Both Elliott and Dillon were among the NASCAR contingent that raced the Rolex 24 last month. "From the short time I jumped into the simulator and got in and out of other cars, I've been able to go up a bit faster," said Dillon. "I want to drive more and more road races. I have millions of laps in a dirt car and millions of laps in an oval car, but not in racetracks. That comfort of being around other cars is getting better. I have more confidence. I can't wait to race the Clash on Tuesday evening. It will be a fun and kind of test session to get us ready for the first race outside the 500. "

23XI's Tuesday debut: The anticipated on-track debut of the new 23XI Racing team – co-owned by NBA legend Michael Jordan and Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin – comes in the Busch Clash, but with a different driver. Ty Dillon, who qualifies for the Clash after winning a stage at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in 2020, will drive the No. 23 Toyota in the race and then attempt to make the Daytona 500 in the No. 96 Toyota for Gaunt Brothers Racing. Bubba Wallace, 23XI's full-time driver, will hit the track for the first time on his new ride Wednesday in practice (12:05 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN) before qualifying (7:30 p.m. ET on FS1, MRN later in the evening. "I'm excited to hit the road and just see where we stack up," said Wallace. "We're starting to build a resume at Daytona and build from that and keep getting better for our team. It will take a few races, just like any new team will do to get everything under us and make sure that:" Oh, we missed that last week. "Let's make sure we don't and prepare for the next one and build on that. Once we're up and running and have a few races under our belt, we can really start with identifying our weaknesses or our strengths and building on them and growing from them and learning from everything. "

Chevrolet wants to expand the range: Chevrolet has won the most poles for the Daytona 500, including the last eight. Last year, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. of JTG Daugherty Racing took Hendrick Motorsports' pole run to fifth when he became the 43rd driver to win pole for The Great American Race. HMS leads all teams with 13 Daytona 500 posts as three of their current drivers have won four of the last five together led by Chase Elliott, who is the only active Cup driver with two consecutive (2016, 2017). Alex Bowman, who will make his debut in the No. 48 Chevrolet, has started in the front row for all three of his 500s with HMS, going back to pole in 2018. William Byron took first place in 2019. Kyle Larson is looking to add his name to this list as he joins the team to pilot the No. 5 submission. "I think you can look at the consistency of the Hendrick Motorsports teams, especially the No. 48 and No. 9 – they are consistently in that top five or six points every year," said Stenhouse. "So I feel like that's pretty consistent and probably will be consistent again. I don't think many people expected us last year to jump the board as much as we do. But I think we can be a player again. when it comes to qualifying. I think it will be interesting for me to see what qualifying looks like in the evening. "

Battle for Four Spots: With 36 teams chartered, the battle for the four remaining places in the Daytona 500 kicks off in qualifying and ends with Thursday night's performance of the Bluegreen Vacations Duel (7pm ET on FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Two open teams will enter the field with the highest finishing driver in each qualifying race. The remaining two places will be filled based on the best qualifying times among the open teams from Wednesday's session. Ryan Preece of JTG Daugherty Racing, who finished eighth in the 2019 Daytona 500, is one of the group of drivers who need to put down a good lap or show off in the Duel. "I'm not stressed at all," said Preece. "We're going down, and if everything works the way I think it's laid out, we have to qualify on speed. So I feel pretty confident."