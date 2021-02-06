Indian Domestic Cricket: Vijay Hazare Trophy starts February 20, final on March 14





Mumbai had won the tournament in 2018/19. | Photo credit: PTI The Vijay Hazare Trophy kicks off on February 20 and teams must meet in their host cities a week before the tournament starts. The parties will then undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and be quarantined in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Standard Operating Procedure (SOP). The tournament will be held in six locations in Surat, Indore, Bangalore, Jaipur, Kolkata and Tamil Nadu. Teams are divided into five Elite groups and one Plate group. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will begin the Vijay Hazare Trophy from February 20, 2021. The teams must meet in their respective host cities on February 13 and undergo COVID-19 testing procedures and quarantine in accordance with the state regulatory authorities and BCCI Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), ”BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said in his letter to all affiliated units of the body. The quarter finals will be played on March 8 and 9, respectively, while the semi-finals will be on March 11. The last game of the Vijay Hazare Trophy is scheduled for March 14. Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, Surya Kumar Yadav and Arjun, son of former Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar, are among the 100 players selected by the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) for the likely players’ camp for the 2021 Vijay Hazare Trophy. After successfully hosting the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament, the BCCI is hosting the Vinoo Mankad Trophy – U19 limited overs tournament, along with Vijay Hazare and senior ladies one day. Last week, BCCI Secretary Shah, in his letter to the state associations to which ANI had access, informed them that the decision had been made in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and the feedback from state organs. “The pandemic has put us all to the test and there is no life left untouched, and while it has been difficult, your support has allowed us to resume both domestic and international cricket in the men’s category. “As you know, we have lost a lot of time and it has therefore been difficult to plan the cricket calendar due to the precautions necessary for the safe running of the matches. “However, it was extremely important for us to make sure that women’s cricket takes place and I am very happy to announce that we are going to run the Senior Women’s One-day tournament simultaneously with the Vijay Hazare Trophy and follow it up with Vinoo Mankad Trophy Under 19. This has been decided after receiving your feedback on the 2020-21 domestic season, ”he wrote.







