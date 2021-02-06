A NASCAR’s Guide for Football Fans Watching Super Bowl





By Steve Luvender | Saturday, February 6, 2021 Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Despite their innate differences, football and NASCAR aren’t really Which different. Here’s a little bit of what you’d expect when you transition from football season to NASCAR season. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen For starters, this hand gesture in NASCAR usually doesn’t indicate anything good (like a touchdown) that just happened Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen There are 40 teams competing at the same time, instead of, you know, two. That would be a bit chaotic in football. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Coaches are called crew chiefs and are still known for getting a little animated every now and then. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Oh, but Coach isn’t the crew chief; he is the owner. I can see how confusing this can look. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Every now and then you will see a sports drink pool every now and then. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Tackles? Yes, every now and then. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen … or whatever you want to call it. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Just watch out for a flag on the field. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen No, he’s not warming up to kick. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen However, it is possible to fidget. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen In NASCAR, the concept happens four times a year. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen The bump-and-run? We’ve heard of it. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen You still get chills when you hear that national anthem play. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen The drivers always leave it all on the field … Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen … or sometimes take the field with you. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Like football, expect some near-impossible catches. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Not to mention incredible performance of athleticism. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen So, whatever sport you watch, have fun out there. Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen Whether you’re heading to Tampa Bay … Saved in ‘My Liked Photos’ View full screen … or Kansas City.







