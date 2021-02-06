Sports
Road trip to USF on Tap for Men’s Tennis
FORT MYERS, Fla. For the first time this season, the FGCU men’s tennis team (0-1) takes to the road, as the team will face USF (2-2, 0-1 American) on Sunday, February 7 at the Bulls’ Varsity- tennis courts. The match is set for a 2pm start time and fans are allowed to watch, but they must stay outside the tennis court.
This weekend’s game kicks off a four-game swing away for the Eagles. In addition to the trip to Tampa, the in-state circuit will have stops at FAU (Feb 13), UCF (Feb 26) and Miami (Feb 27).
Saturday’s game will officially become the second for the Eagles, although they hosted Keizer for an exhibition game at The Nest on Friday, February 5. In the team’s season opener, Green and Blue dropped a 5-2 result for a tough FAU team. Both redshirt freshmen Magnus Johnson (Naples, Fla./Homeschool/UCF) and redshirt junior Juan Montes (Pereira, Colombia / Colegio Lujan) won their singles games to avoid the shutout. Montes took an outright win of second place in the lineup, while Johnson defended the top lane with a hard-fought three-set triumph.
This weekend, the Eagles will try to build on their strong road performance achieved during the 2019-2020 campaign. Before the season was suspended due to COVID-19, FGCU took a 6-1 road victory at UNC Wilmington, beating the Seahawks in singles.
Prior to taking on the Green & Blue, USF is scheduled to host Stetson for a 1:30 pm match on Saturday, February 6. The game will be the first of the season for the Hatters, who are fellow members of the ASUN conference. , and the first of the Bulls at home. USF opened its slate with a four-game swing, with stops in Florida (L, 1-6), Clemson (W, 4-3), Auburn (W, 4-3) and UCF (L, 1-6) 6 ).
Sunday’s meeting will be the sixth in history between FGCU and USF, which currently prefers the Bulls 5-0. This will be the third consecutive season the teams will face each other, having competed at The Nest in 2020 and in Tampa in 2019.
Follow the Eagles on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook at @FGCU_MTen and online at www.FGCUAthletics.com for a full coverage of FGCU men’s tennis. You can also sign up to receive news about FGCUmen’s tennis or other programs delivered straight to your inbox by going to www.fgcuathletics.com/email.
CJ WEBER
FGCU is led by three-time ASUN Coach of the YearCJ Weber,who has coached 32 ASUN All-Conference selections since joining the Green and Blue in 2011. In his seventh year, Weber holds a 97-83 (.541) overall record and a 38-18 (.672) record in ASUN play. In 2014-15, Weber led the Eagles to their first-ever ASUN Championship and first-ever ASUN Regular Season title after a program-best 17 wins. In his third season, Weber led Jordi Vives to a national No. 35 rankings, an unbeaten streak of 14 games and the round of 32 in the 2014 NCAA tournament – the program’s first appearance. The Eagles completed a perfect ASUN regular season in both 2015 and 2016, finishing with conference titles and a Coach of the Year award for Weber. FGCU again won the 2017 ASUN Championship and made its second NCAA appearance. The Eagles returned to the mountaintop by claiming the regular season and 2019 tournament championships. Weber earned his third ASUN Coach of the Year award, leading the Green and Blue to their third trip to the NCAA Tournament.
