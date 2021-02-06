Dover-Sherborn / Weston boys hockey senior Billy Rooney a defender at the forefront

FRANKLIN Billy Rooney didn’t score much in his first three seasons of high school hockey.

The Dover-Sherborn / Weston senior captain is the top defender of the Raiders and has always spent more time at the end of the ice of his own teams. This year, however, the imposing blue-liner has seen its role change a bit.

After scoring seven goals in three seasons together, Rooney has found the net seven times in his team’s eight games this winter.

Billy’s jump in goals this season is no surprise at all to me, said DS-Weston coach Alex Marlow after Wednesday’s final game against Medway at the Franklin’s Pirelli Veterans Arena. In the past, we let him do all kinds of other things. He had been asked to anchor our defense and power play for years, but we decided to take the reins a bit off our hands. We allowed him to just play more offensive. He has always been an exceptionally talented player.

Rooney is a fan of this new development.

This is the first year I’ve actually scored goals, Rooney said. It’s so satisfying, I’m finally scoring.

Rooney scored once in the third game of the season against Dedham, twice against Norton, scored a hat-trick against Bellingham before scoring again against the Blackhawks. DS / Weston has a 4-3-1 record in Saturday’s game against Medway at Naticks William Chase Arena. He also has a handful of assists during the season.

In addition to some changes that allowed Rooney to find more scoring opportunities, there may be another factor contributing to his success.

During warm-ups, I always have to have a buzzer beater target at the end. I’ve never told anyone that, it’s a bit weird, Rooney said. There are two seconds left in the warm-up and I have to let go of the shot. If it’s a good shot, I have a good game, and if not, I have a bad game.

But before he became DS-Weston’s two-way defender, Rooney learned to skate as a five-year-old. His father Bill played hockey at Saint Anselm College, so he was born into the sport.

Even if he didn’t like it at first.

I hated it in the beginning, getting up extremely early, freezing cold, your feet are killing you off the skates, Billy said. My father certainly kept up with me.

The two started building an ice rink in their backyard 10 years ago and have set it up every winter to this day. That’s what the kid who hated skating found a passion for it.

I’m always with him, said Billy. I think that’s where I really started playing hockey.

Growing up, Rooney started playing for high school club teams and in eighth grade hit a bump in the road just before entering DS. In a club hockey game, the left defender pushed his little finger into the dasher and broke his left hand. After spending time recovering, he returned to the ice two weeks later to exercise.

There he braced himself for an approaching blow and clutched his wrist, crushing and breaking the bones in his arm. He was forced into a cast and had to miss almost his entire eighth grade hockey season.

But when Rooney (who is also a star golfer for the Raiders) once threw on a DS / Weston jersey, there was no sign of a problem, as he was immediately pushed into the team’s power play line.

After three years of keeping his name largely out of the goal column, Billy uses Rooney this season to prove he’s more than just a defender.

It’s a compliment to herself, Marlow said. He even came to me with the idea of ​​dropping himself on the power-play dresser as he had some success in two consecutive games. Then he goes out that next game and scores a hat-trick.

He has what it takes to compete at the next level if he wants to.