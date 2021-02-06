Oregon breaks sports betting record in January: $ 34.9 million bet





Oregon doesn’t have a major sports betting market, but the state has gotten off to an impressive start in 2021. In January, Oregon experienced its highest sports betting status to date. Sports betting entry in January was $ 34.9 million. Sports betting launched in Oregon in October 2019. Current Sports Betting in the State of Oregon The record-breaking hold in January was significant as Oregons’ sports betting market has seen some bad financial months. Sports betting has been going on in Oregon for nearly a year and a half. Oregon only has one mobile betting platform. This app is called ScoreBoard and is run by the Oregon Lottery. No other online provider can operate in the state. Oregon also has two retail sportsbooks in the state tribe casino properties. Betting on college sports in Oregon is not permitted on the ScoreBoard app. These regulations, along with a substandard and inadequate mobile platform, have constrained the state market. These facts make the January record remarkable. Sports betting records in January The total of $ 34.9 million was the highest ever in Oregon sports betting history. The total for December was just under $ 27 million, so the month-to-month increase was 29.5%. The January value was the highest since Oregon launched mobile sports betting in October 2019. Oregon was $ 200,000 less than their highest ever sales. This is a very positive sign for Oregon state gambling officials. Oregons total revenue for 2020 was $ 218.2 million, which equated to $ 20.1 million in revenue. 2020 was the first full year of legal sports betting in Oregon, so no full year data is available to compare. Basketball was the top sport in January, followed by football. These two handles were $ 17.4 and $ 10.3 million, respectively. Football ($ 2.5 million), table tennis ($ 1.7 million), and hockey ($ 1.1 million) were the second-highest handles in the state. Oregon was the first state in America to report its January figures. New Oregon House Bill Oregon has a very limited sports betting market. Governor Kate Brown began the process of adjusting the current sports betting market in Oregon. She did this by filing House Bill 2127’s proposal. House Bill 2127 would make the Oregon Racing Commission the new sports betting regulator. This change would increase the number of operators in the state. Gamblers could bet on more betting platforms in addition to the ScoreBoard app. The ScoreBoard app is one step behind many of the top betting providers in the United States. ScoreBoards’ monopoly has not forced them to improve their product in any capacity. The ScoreBoard app would still be available in the state, but many bettors would likely turn away from the platform. In a single platform market, it is very surprising to see a massive increase in the number of users. This Oregon spike has given House Bill 2127 a better chance of success as it shows lawmakers that a larger market will pay dividends. ScoreBoard has faced too many problems to keep gamblers happy in the state. There is a craving for improved sports betting in Oregon.







