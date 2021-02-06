Damian Lillard and Derrick Jones Jr. are available for today’s game in New York

The Guardian

Brady or Mahomes? Our predictions for the Chiefs v Buccaneers Super Bowl

Will Tampa Bay be the first team to win a championship in their home stadium? Or will the reigning champions keep their title? This year’s Super Bowl features some of the NFL’s top talent, including, clockwise from the left, Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. Composite: Reuters, Getty, AP What the Chiefs Have to Do to Win Be the Chiefs. That may sound lighthearted, but no team gives more credit to the flip the switch theory than this season’s Chiefs. When they are fully committed, when they have reached their full Chiefs ness, there’s not much that another team in the league can do to stop them. There are flaws in the defense, but at some point Patrick Mahomes will have the ball. Even with an excellent defense, Tampa will struggle to slow down the Mahomes-Hill-Kelce triumvirate. OC With their top two offensive tackles likely out of this matchup, it’s going to be a tough sled for the Chiefs on the brink. Look for Andy Reid to enter lots of screen passes to take advantage of the speed and fickleness of his backs and receivers Tyreek Hills especially. AL Win the battle for sales. Brady threw three interceptions against the Green Bay Packers, but the Packers were only able to score on one of the subsequent possessions. If the Bucs do that to KC, this game could be over quickly. HF Eliminate the deep ball. Keep two guards on the field to force the Bucs to flee. You can’t play chicken with Brady like the Packers did, it only ends one way. Well, unless the violation explodes too, it can. Reid needs an extra dash of trickery to fool Tampa. Either that or dump it to Hill. GS What the Bucs Have to Do to Win Shorten the game. The Bucs have proven that they can switch between a number of styles this season. They can win with their exceptional defense. They can trust Tom Brady to get stuck in a firefight. Against the Chiefs, while it won’t be that entertaining, they’ll have to rely on the run game to extend the drives against a weak Chiefs front to control the score. Get Brady to the final stage with a chance of winning the game, that should be the plan. OC Sic Jason Pierre-Paul, William Gholston and Ndamukong Suh on the Chiefs backup tackles. First, mix it up a bit. (The transfers to Leonard Fournette & Co are so predictable.) And taking advantage of every opportunity to connect with receivers in the field, a point of attention for Bruce Arians all season. If Antonio Brown is looking for a time to shine, this is it. AL Bradys does not want to participate in a throwing match with Mahomes at this point in his career. His edge will lie in his experience. He doesn’t want to be a pure game manager here, he’ll have to hook up on some long balls to win, but if he focuses on making the right game over trying the big game, his team has a solid opportunity. HF Tampa have to play to their strengths and blitz early and often. They have the pedigree of nine sacks and two wins against Rodgers this season and can slow down Mahomes by attacking an offensive line that lacks both starting tackle. You risk dying from a thousand Tyreek and Travis-shaped cuts, but Todd Bowles has to be brave to cut Kansas City’s score. GS Key player for the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes. Of course are Mahomes. Going with someone else would be a hipster choice. The Bucs could execute the perfect game plan. They could play on both sides of the ball as best they could. But when Mahomes shows up and plays at his best, there’s nothing anyone can do to stop him. OC Other than the obvious? Let’s go with Tyrann Mathieu, whose ability to anticipate and interrupt exudes great Ed Reed vibes. He, not Mahomes, is Tom Bradys’ real opponent and the Honey Badger will make the GOAT pay for all those 50-50 balls he loves to throw up. Mathieu intercepted Brady on a tipped ball in their week 12 game. AL Travis Kelce. We’re talking Brady v Mahomes, but what about Kelce v Gronkowski? Since Gronkowski’s (temporary) retirement, Kelce has fought to surpass him as the best tight ending ever. A Super Bowl win over a diminished Gronk would be more of a symbolic touchstone, but it wouldn’t hurt his cause. HF Tyrann Mathieu. We can bet Brady is going to take risks through the air, so Mathieus’s ability to diagnose and demolish receiver routes will have to fire to disrupt the Tampas passing attack. Pressuring Brady to guess a second time whether Mathieu will consistently jump a route could frustrate the veteran to make costly mistakes. GS Key player for the Bucs Todd Bowles. Not a player, but Bucs’ defensive coordinator. The Tampas defense played at the championship level all season. There are not many schematic fireworks. Instead, Bowles relies on a core group of games and are players who all play at the highest possible level. Against Mahomes, he needs a few wrinkles or fresh looks to create a negative game or two. OC Lavonte David, one of the best linebackers the game has ever seen. His ability to close and stop ballcarriers or sometimes even reverse their momentum should be especially helpful against an experienced Chiefs unit adept at stacking in large yards after the catch. His range of sideline will be key to upholding coordinator Todd Bowless bend-but-break principles. AL Leonard Fournette. Fournette was cut off by the Jaguars and came in while the Tampa Bays backup came back. Now he’s putting his best work of the season into the playoffs, including an astonishing touchdown against Green Bay. Another touchdown or two would be nice, but if he can pick up enough yardage on the first downs, the playbook will open wide for Brady. HF A firefight beckons despite the cannons coming to a halt in Raymond James Stadium (couldn’t the cannons have fired at the Chiefs too? Why do I care so much about the cannons?). The Bucs can tease the Chiefs ‘defense with Mike Evans’ superior size and power in the red zone. The extra attention he gets will also create gaps for others to collect points. GS A bold prediction The Weeknd has more than one number. I mean seriously? The weekend? For the Super Bowl? Am I old now? AAC Someone is going to play a trick. Either the Chiefs build on the iconic Four Tops they spawned on the 49ers last year, or Arians provides a nervous response. Either way, you’ll love the language of football love. AL What about a winless first quarter? After all the talk that this is an offensive showdown, both sides might get immediate fear of failure from the gate and see a lot of 3’s and 0’s, some offensive errors and even a missed field goal in the first 15 minutes. HF Tony Romo sees Bill Belichick in the crowd wearing a Jack Sparrow mask as a disguise. Of course, Romo can’t contain his excitement and orchestrates a joyous reunion on the field after Brady lifts a Lombardi without his one-time mentor. That’s my boy, Belichick will say. GS Final score is Chiefs 31-24 Buccaneers. The Brady and Bowles combo is about as good as you can hope for when trying to knock the Chiefs off their sticks. No one is able to stop the Chiefs, but all the Bucs need is a defense that slows down Mahomes-Andy Reid’s machine, even for a few ball possession. Tampa has the talent and the staff to implement such a plan. I have the Bucs who give Brady a chance for the last possession, but they just fall short. The Chiefs’ attack power, even with all of Bowles’s goodness, is just too overwhelming. And even when plays do break, no one is better off-script than Mahomes. The Chiefs are going back-to-back and Mahomes is taking home a second consecutive MVP. OC Chiefs 30-29 Buccaneers. As bare as Mahomes figures to be on the edge, you could easily see the Bucs defense forgetting the QBs wheels until it’s too late. Whether it’s picking up a piece of yardage or buying time to shoot darts at Cheetah & Co, Mahomes will eventually take their heart. AL Chiefs 34-17 Buccaneers. Look for the teams to keep it close for a while, but by the fourth quarter, the Chiefs will be in charge and make their way with one of those Mahomes bursts where he rattles two touchdowns in an instant. HF Chiefs 30-33 Buccaneers. I said it mid-season and I’ll say it again, Tom Brady and the Bucs will win the Super Bowl. Picking against Brady is a silly message, especially now that he’s an underdog. Six titles and the fact that your team is not a favorite is a testament to how good the Chiefs are, but Brady has the final say in the game with a last-minute drive and possibly where QB really is the best. Same time next year, Tom. GS