Hate football? Here’s What You Can See in Place of the Super Bowl this Sunday WJHL





(KXAN) Don’t worry if the big game isn’t your thing. You can tuck away all the noise and commotion of Sunday’s Bowl LV in favor of some alternative entertainment. Here are a few things you can catch on Sundays instead of football. Netflix – “Malcolm and Marie.” Filmed in black and white, this anticipated drama follows characters played by John David Washington (son of Denzel) and Zendaya, as revelations about past relationships and questions about love expose cracks in the foundation. Also new to the streaming giant is the heartfelt drama series “Firefly Lane,” in which two lifelong friends go through a recent tragedy through the strength of their band. E! – After the death of Dustin Diamond this week, E! hosts a marathon of the classic 90s sitcom ‘Saved By the Bell’. Lifetime – “Whitney Houston & Bobbi Kristina: We Didn’t Almost Have It All.” This brand new, two-hour documentary, premiering Sunday, takes a shocking look at how the lives of Whitney Houston and her daughter Bobbi Kristina paralleled – with both tormented by drug use and emotional turmoil before reaching an untimely (and eerily similar) death . * But while we’re at it, let’s not forget Houston’s either legendary performance of the national anthem 30 years ago at Super Bowl 25.

Hulu – “Antebellum.” One of the many new releases in 2020 to skip theaters and go straight to video on demand is finally streaming on Sunday. In this thriller, a modern-day black woman (played by Janelle Mone) finds herself somehow on a plantation from the slavery era. What is happening? And can she escape? Another big Hulu premiere: The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears. This new documentary explores the pop star’s 13-year conservatory by her father – which many argue is insulting, unnecessary, and a ploy to control assets. The film follows the cause and fans and supporters of the “Free Britney” movement. Disney + – Sunday could be a perfect time to catch up on Disney + ‘s latest hit series “WandaVision”, starring Avengers Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they navigate suburban married life in a TV sitcom simulation of sorts. What is going on? We are closer to discovering it, but still confused. And in case you missed it, Friday’s episode ended with a huge reveal that things could change forever for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

