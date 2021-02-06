Australian Open Tennis 2021 – Francesca Jones: Having an impact on others would ‘mean a lot to me’





Francesca Jones has told Eurosport that if she can positively impact others through her tennis and story, it would mean “a lot” to her. The 20-year-old reached the Australian Open main draw after dismantling Lu Jiajing 6-0 6-1 in the final qualifying round in Dubai. Australian Open Order of play Australian Open 2021 – Osaka, Serena, Djokovic in action on day one 3 HOURS AGO Jones was born with a rare genetic condition, Ectrodactyly Ectodermal Dysplasia, which affects the fingers and toes. She has three fingers and a thumb on each hand, three toes on her right foot and four toes on her left. She also started out with webbed fingers and has fewer teeth than most people. After securing her place in the first round in Melbourne, where she will make her main table debut against American Shelby Rogers, the # 241 in the world is looking to impress on and off the field. “I would love to have even minimal impact on people, their mindset, their mindset,” Jones told Eurosport. It would be great to help one person pick up a racket or pick up a study they were nervous about. So if I could have the slightest impact on a child or an adult or anyone, that would mean a lot to me. “I just want to play my best tennis and I’ll do everything I can to do that and we’ll see where that takes me. “We are working on being at these events and I will continue to work when this event is over for me. So this is something that I have to approach as a new game and I look forward to just doing my best on that field. “ Francesca Jones: Prove Wafflers Wrong and Reach Australian Open Jones couldn’t be more excited about the prospect of making her Grand Slam debut, saying she has done everything she can to prepare for her match against Rogers. “Every player has things to work on,” she said. “Maybe balance is something, maybe I should spend a few extra minutes a day on it, but in the end I’m just trying to develop my physicality, just like any other player on tour. “I have a great team around me. My coach Andrew Guilera, who is here, is very familiar with players on tour; the Lawn Tennis Association, they have analysts to help me; and I will also play a few games of her [Shelby Rogers], some recently and some from last year. Hopefully that will give me the best possible preparation. “Of course I look forward to going on track. It’s a very special event, everyone calls it the Happy Slam and, I know the unique circumstances, but the players are happy to be here in Australia now.” Top shots from the Australian Open 2020 The Australian Open is live on Eurosport. Watch every match live and ad-free in the Eurosport app and on eurosport.co.uk. You can now download the Eurosport app for iOS and Android. Australian Open It’s her time – Who will win the Australian Open women’s title? 7 HOURS AGO Australian Open Becker calls on the media to positively report Djokovic Yesterday at 5:59 PM

