Skating, hockey to start Monday at Rec center; can follow events | News

OLEAN Public skating, hockey games and maybe even spring events are back on the table at the William O. Smith Recreation Center.
Following an announcement on Thursday that the city would be allowed to publicly skate at the Recreation Center, Youth and Recreation Coordinator Kris Shewairy reported that the sessions, as well as hockey games and scrimmages, would be allowed to resume Monday for the first time. time since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March.
He was excited to offer the chance to get people out of the house, he told the Times Herald, noting a constant series of questions from the public for months.
The public skating hours from Monday are:
Saturday and Sunday: 2 pm – 3.30 pm Session 1; 4:00 PM – 5:30 PM Session 2
Skating costs will remain the same as in 2019, Shewairy said at $ 4 for adults and $ 2 for children and seniors. A $ 10 pass for a family of four is also available. Skate rental is $ 2 per pair for a session.
Sessions are limited to 50 skaters at a time, he said, and skaters should distance themselves socially and wear face coverings at all times.
It’s just like we did this summer at the Franchot Park pool. People have to follow the rules and we pay attention to each other, he said. We still have to follow all CDC guidelines.
Reservations for the Saturday and Sunday sessions are required, Shewairy said, to avoid capacity problems and have to turn down potential skaters at the door. To make a reservation for up to four skaters, call 373-RINK to speak to an agent or to leave a message with a callback number.
If demand demands, reservations may become necessary for weekday sessions, Shewairy warned, but historically usage has been higher on weekends and he doesn’t expect to have to take that step.
Hockey games that have also been banned under state guidelines since March have also been cleared.
Scrimmages and games will resume next week, Shewairy said. The ice is getting busy.
Players should come dressed to play, he said, with locker rooms, showers and water fountains still closed. A maximum of two spectators per player are allowed, and they will socially distance themselves from the stands during the games. Facial masks for spectators are mandatory.
The skate and shoot sessions allowed since the ice season started in the fall are continuing, Shewairy added.
We really need people to work together and have patience, he said. This is the only way we can operate safely.
TOGETHER WITH SKATING, officials have also not ruled out spring events canceled in 2020.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce is going to make some plans for their home show, Shewairy said, adding that its department is also looking at a May 1 date for a craft show to help fund the programming that was first introduced in 2019. event was canceled in 2020. We are heading in that direction.
The events, which will be held on the arena floor after the ice has been removed, can begin in early April. However, he warned that events could be canceled again this year due to the pandemic.
We were cautiously optimistic, our priority is and always has been the safety of our employees and customers, Shewairy said. All of this can change depending on what the virus is doing.
