2020-2021 All-Greater Houston Football Teams

Private School MVP: Maddox Kopp, St. Thomas, Sr.

A rapid rise in the recruitment path last season culminated in a strong senior campaign. Kopp threw for 3,134 yards and 30 touchdowns in 2020. He will play at the University of Houston.

Newcomer of the Year: Brad Jackson, Cypress Creek, QB, Fr.

Freshman Jackson was amazed in the middle in one of the toughest neighborhoods in town, throwing for 2,187 yards and 20 touchdowns while completing 64 percent of his passes.

Coach of the Year: Jerry Prieto, Crosby

Crosby defeated four consecutive unbeaten opponents en route to the Class 5A Division II state championship this postseason. Between a late arrival when he was hired in 2019 and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Prieto has still not had a full off season with the team. He worked wonders this season for Crosby’s first league title since 1960.

First team violation

QB Conner Weigman, Bridgeland, Jr.

Texas A & M’s pledge will make the case for the best quarterback in the country if he takes his game to the next level from 2020. He threw for 3,803 yards and 42 touchdowns with 579 rushing yards and nine touchdowns.

RB Jaydon Blue, Klein Cain, Jr.

Texas’s pledge stated that he had rushed for more than 2,000 yards and did just that in 2020 at 2,155.

RB LJ Johnson, Cy-Fair, Sr.

He hit over 1,000 yards for a third straight season and really showed his ability to get out of the backfield this year. Johnson will play at Texas A&M.

OL Kam Dewberry, Atascocita, Jr.

All eyes will be on one of the state’s top prospects in 2022. Dewberry has long been considered one of the best in his position, and he proved it again in 2020.

OL Jaeden Roberts, North Shore, Sr.

The brave on the North Shore line of attack kept the Mustangs humming. He’s going to Alabama.

OL Bill Katsigiannis, Katy, Sr.

They call Katsigiannis the heartbeat of the Tigers’ attack. The army signatory was dominant in 2020.

OL Bryce Foster, Katy Taylor, Sr.

Looking for someone who could become a national soccer, shot put and discus champion in college? Look no further than “The Mountain,” which is on the way to Texas A&M.

OL Matthew Wykoff, Magnolia, Sr.

Wykoff is District 8-5A Division I’s Offensive Lineman of the Year and joins a star-laden recruiting class at Texas A&M.

WR Shadrach Banks, North Shore, Sr.

It was used creatively around the North Shore attack this year and the result was the same: a game that changed the game. Banks brings that talent to Texas A&M.

WR Joseph Manjack, Tomball Memorial, Sr.

“ManYAC” temporarily switched to quarterback in 2020 to fill in the injured Colton Marwill. But make no mistake, Manjack has the # 1 recipient potential for the University of Southern California.

WR Chris Marshall, Fort Bend Marshall, Jr.

Call 2020 his breakout year with 1,008 yards received and 17 touchdowns on 44 catches. However, the Buffs have known what they had in Marshall for a long time.

TE Landen King, Atascocita, Sr.

Atascocita was a little younger in 2020, but King was one of, if not the best player on the field, was again a constant in 2020. King moves to Auburn.

UTL Reggie Branch, Crosby, Sr.

He threw for 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns with 1,700 yards rushing and a further 22 scores.

K / P Nemanja Lazic, Katy, Sr.

There are NFL kickers who routinely miss the 48-yard field goal Lazic hit in the Class 6A Division II title game.

First team defense

DL Tyler Onyedim, Foster, Sr.

It looks like Foster is gaining a reputation as a dominant defensive lineman. Onyedim is going to the state of Iowa.

DL Albert Regis, La Porte, sr.

Once a tight end for all counties for La Porte, Regis hopes to do damage to Texas A&M.

DL Aaron Brown, North Shore, Sr.

Brown may not have gotten enough attention given all the talent on North Shore, but he was an important part of the Mustangs’ defense.

DL Edward Bobino, Huntsville, Sr.

One of the state’s pocket leaders regardless of class (20), he added 27 tackles for a loss and 103 total tackles. He will play with Stephen F. Austin.

LB Terrence Cooks, Shadow Creek, Sr.

Texas’s pledge held up through 2020 and will depart from 2019 as Class 5A Division I state champion.

LB Shepherd Bowling, Katy, Sr.

His “Griddy” after an interception in the Class 6A Division II state title game was clear. But the military’s commitment is much more than that as a leader in Katy’s championship defense.

LB Dylan Hazen, College Park, Sr.

The Conroe Courier’s Player of the Year helped turn College Park into a landmark season, including the Cavs’ first district title.

DB Denver Harris, North Shore, Jr.

The next big thing in Houston when it comes to recruiting and more. Harris will only get better in 2021.

DB Dalton Johnson, Katy, Sr.

Katy head coach Gary Joseph has no trouble raving about Johnson’s impact on his program. Johnson will play in Arizona.

DB Bryce McMorris, Bridgeland, Sr.

The Touchdown Club of Houston’s Defensive Player of the Year is a great honor in the area. SMU’s commitment had an excellent season.

DB Adari Haulcy, Fort Bend Marshall, Jr.

Haulcy had a monster 2020 and was one of the state leaders in interceptions with seven – one for a touchdown. He usually only played this in the first half of the games.

Second team foul

QB Bishop Davenport, Spring, Jr.

RB Rueben Owens, El Campo, So.

RB Jalen Davis, Katy, Sr.

OL Reuben Fatheree, Foster, Sr.

OL Max Merril, Strake Jesuit, Sr.

OL Kelvin Banks, Summer Creek, Jr.

OL Caleb Rodkey, Ridge Point, Sr.

OL Hayden Conner, Katy Taylor, Sr.

WR Cody Jackson, Foster, Sr.

WR Jalen Walthall, Manvel, Sr.

WR Jaquaize Pettaway, Langham Creek, So.

TE Donovan Green, Dickinson, Jr.

UTL Kendric Rhymes, Heights, Sr.

K / P Trevor Helburg, Crosby, Jr.

Second team defense

DL Brice Hernandez, Galena Park, Sr.

DL AJ Holmes, Westfield, Jr.

DL Cameron Whitfield, Dawson, Sr.

DL Gerard Joseph, Dobie, Sr.

LB Frank Osagiede, Ridge Point, Sr.

LB Keewan Grismore, Clear Falls, Jr.

LB Harold Perkins, Cypress Park, Jr.

DB Trevor Woods, Katy Taylor, Sr.

DB Christian Jackson, Fort Bend Marshall, Sr.

DB Kelekolio Linton, Pearland, Sr.

DB Colby Huerter, Tompkins, Sr.

Private school honors

QB Carson Kyle Rodgers, St. Pius X, Sr.

RB Cody Andrus, Cypress Christian, Jr.

WR Cam Bonner, St. Thomas, Sr.

WR Xavier Neal Lutheran North, Jr.

WR Joel Hutchins, Lutheran South, Jr.

OL Remington Strickland, Fort Bend Christian, Sr.

OL Donovan Jackson, Episcopal, Sr.

TE Drake Martinez, St. Thomas, Sr.

DL Ezekiel Evans, Kinkaid, Sr.

LB Jake Peterson, John Cooper, Sr.

DB Caedmon Parker, TWCA, Sr.

UTL Bryce Ganious, Second Baptist, Sr.