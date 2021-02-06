No. 5 Mens Tennis opens doubleheader with 6-1 win over UIW

Austin No. 5 Texas Men’s Tennis opened his doubleheader with a 6-1 against University of The Incarnate Word on Saturday at the Texas Tennis Center.

The Longhorns took the doubles point and added singles wins by second-year No. 120 Eliot Spizzirri at No. 1, Freshman No. 78 Micah Braswell at No. 2, sophomore Cleeve Harper at No. 3, sophomore Evin McDonald at No. 4, and junior Nevin Arimilli at number 6.

After winning the doubles point, the top three singles players for Texas picked up efficient wins, combining to drop just four games. The first out of the bounds of that group was Harper, who beat Joao Sasso 6-0, 6-1 and won the first 11 games of the match, three of which came to two points in the first set.

Spizzirri was right behind Harper with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Luka Stojanovic, where Spizzirri won everything but the first game of the second set. That had been a break for Stojanovic, but Spizzirri immediately took it back to a two-point run in the next game and closed his second 6-0 run to give Texas a 3-0 lead.

The clinch came from Braswell, who claimed a 6-2, 6-0 win over Arnau Miralles. After Miralles claimed his second game of the game at the game’s lone deuce point to come in 4-2, Braswell rattled off the last eight games for the win.

In the last three games, two players saw their first dual singles action of the season in Arimilli and sophomore Jacob Bullard . Arimilli was then off the track with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Warren Fulgenzi. After the first seven games remained on service, starting with Arimilli, including the last two with two points, Arimilli took the set with a break and a hold. He took another break to open the second set and the rest stayed on the serve until he booked it with another break for the win and a 5-0 Texas lead.

McDonald extended the overall lead to 6-0 with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over Omar El Kadi. After El Kadi opened the match with a break and a break, McDonald responded with a break and a break to get it back on track until his next break put a 5-3 lead, then held on for the win. McDonald took a 3-1 and 4-2 lead in the second set, but El Kadi went on a 3-0 run to take a 5-4 lead. McDonald then answered for a 3-0 run of his own to end the game.

In the final game, Bullard played in his first dual singles game of the season, but fell to No. 5, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8) in a third set of superbreaker Jose Alvarez. Bullard trailed 3-0 and 4-1 in the first set, but then placed a 5-0 run to take the frame. He was left with the same margins in the second and pulled in 5-3 late, but Alvarez held on to this time to send it to the breaker. There, Bullard jumped out to a 5-0 lead, but Alvarez reacted with a 6-0 point. Bullard equalized on the next run, but Alvarez went back 3-0 for a 9-6 lead which he held on for a 10-8 victory.

Previously doubles, Spizzirri and junior Chih Chi Huang pairs for a 6-0 sweep against El Kadi and Marco Kermet at No. 1, while Bullard and Harper teamed up for a 6-3 win over Fulgenzi and Sasso at No. 2. In that match, the Longhorns took a quick 3-0 lead that they moved up to 4-1, but UIW took two two points to bring it down to 4-3. Bullard and Harper then ended it with the last two games to grab doubles. Senior Payton Holden and sophomores Eshan Talluri was leading 5-3 (30-0) in the last game against Miralles and Noah De Luna at number 3 when the game ended.

The Longhorns (6-1) play the second half of their doubleheader with a 3:00 PM CT game against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

# 5 Texas 6, UIW 1

Singles Order of Finish (3,1,2,6,4,5)

1. # 120 Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Luka Stojanovic (UIW) 6-0, 6-1

2. # 78 Micah Braswell (UT) def. Miralles Arms (UIW) 6-2, 6-0

3. Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-0, 6-1

4. Evin McDonald (UT) def. Omar El Kadi (UIW) 6-3, 7-5

5. Jose Alvarez (UIW) def. Jacob Bullard (UT) 4-6, 6-3, 1-0 (8)

6. Nevin Arimilli (UT) def. Warren Fulgenzi (UIW) 6-3, 6-3

Double order of finish (1,2)

1. Chih Chi Huang / Eliot Spizzirri (UT) def. Omar El Kadi / Marco Kermet (UIW) 6-0

2. Jacob Bullard / Cleeve Harper (UT) def. Warren Fulgenzi / Joao Sasso (UIW) 6-3

3. Payton Holden / Eshan Talluri (UT) vs. Arnau Miralles / Noah De Luna (UIW) 5-2, approx.

(FROM)