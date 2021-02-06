Today in Hockey History: February 6

Arguably the best father and son duo in the history of the National Hockey League had great moments on this date. One of the biggest goalscorers in the game did something no other player had ever done before. In addition, several had retired from the competition, and a bunch of Hall of Famers wrote their own history. It’s time to take our daily journey back in time to relive the best moments of February 6.

Hulls write history

Bobby and Brett Hull were both top scorers during their Hall of Fame careers. Both father and son had memorable nights on this date.

On February 6, 1971, Bobby scored three goals in the Chicago Blackhawks 6-2 win over the Minnesota North Stars. This earned him 26 hat-tricks in his career, linking him most in NHL history to Montreal Canadiens icon Maurice Richard. His younger brother and Brett’s uncle, Dennis Hull, had two goals and an assist in the win.

The Golden Jet & the Golden Brett (THW archives)

Brett placed himself and his father in a league of their own on February 6, 1990, when he scored a goal in the St. Louis Blues 6-4 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. This earned him 50 goals in the season, making the Hulls the first father-son combination to have seasons with 50 goals. Bobby, who attended tonight, had five seasons of 50 goals in his career. The 1989-90 season was the first of six consecutive seasons with at least 54 goals for Brett.

Big Night for Bossy

Mike Bossy scored his 18th hat-trick of his career, getting two assists in the New York Islanders 6-2 over the Detroit Red Wings on February 6, 1982. John Tonelli came in with two goals and a few helpers as the Islanders won their ninth straight game on the home ice.

Five years later, on February 6, 1987, Bossy became the first player in NHL history to score 30 goals in each of his first 10 seasons. He scored his 30th Goal of the Season in a 3–3 tie with the Oilers in Edmonton. He finished the 1986-87 season with 38, the lowest output of his career. Back injuries limited him to just 63 games and forced him to retire the next off season.

All-Star Game Moments

A few NHL All-Star Games were played on this date, starting in 1993 when the Montreal Forum hosted the 44th edition of the annual game. Mike Gartner of the New York Rangers scored a hat-trick in the first period, finishing with four goals and an assist to lead the Wales Conference to a massive 16-6 victory over the Campbell Conference. He took home the MVP award for being the fourth player to have an All-Star Game with four goals. The only reason he was in first place in the game was as a replacement for Rangers teammate Mark Messier.

The festivities returned to Toronto on February 6, 2000, the site of the first-ever All-Star Game in 1947. Prior to the game, Wayne Gretzkys became No. 99 brought to the rafters of the Air Canada Center to officially retire across the league.

In the game, Pavel Bure of the Florida Panthers won the MVP with three goals and an assist when the World All-Stars beat the North American All-Stars 9-4. Messier and Ray Bourque both set a new All-Star Game record by their 13 eachth Career helps.

Hall of Fame Memories

Charlie Conacher set an NHL record for the fastest goal from the start of a game on February 6, 1932, when he scored just seven seconds after the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-0 win over the Boston Bruins. Goalkeeper Lorne Chabot recorded his 48th career shutout.

Elmer Lach set a new Canadiens franchise record on February 6, 1943, when he got six assists in an 8-3 win against the visiting Bruins. He assisted on all five of Ray Getliffes’s goals.

On February 6, 1963, Doug Harvey became the second defender in NHL history to score 500 career points in the 6-3 defeat of Canadiens to the Rangers. Bill Gadsby was the first defender to join the club with 500 points earlier that season, on November 4, 1962.

Phil Esposito reached the 100-point mark for the second consecutive season, on February 6, 1971, when he scored a goal and got two assists in the Bruins 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabers.

Esposito was a big one in Boston once. (Photo by Bruce Bennett Studios via Getty Images Studios / Getty Images)

Steve Yzerman scored a second natural hat-trick, on February 6, 1988, during the Red Wings 5–4 victory on the road in Montreal. His fourth hat-trick in his career cleared a 4-2 deficit and took the win from behind.

Calgary Flames defender Phil Housley became the 10th blueliner in NHL history to register 600 career aides in a 5-4 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on February 6, 1995.

A year later, Guy Carbonneau appeared in his 1,000th NHL game of his career and was assisted in a 5-2 win by Dallas Stars at the Blues. He became the 108th player in league history to play in 1,000 games.

Doug Gilmour was 13th player in NHL history who registered 900 career assists, on February 6, 2001, in the Sabers 6-3 road win with the Rangers.

Paul Kariya celebrated his 500th NHL game with his seventh career hat-trick on February 6, 2002, when the Mighty Ducks of Anaheim defeated the visiting Philadelphia Flyers 5-4.

Odds & Ends

Defender Connie Madigan became the oldest rookie in NHL history on February 6, 1973, when he made his league debut for the Blues at the age of 38 in a 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Ivan Boldirev scored his 300th career NHL goal on February 6, 1983, when the Red Wings recorded a 5-3 victory against the Islanders.

Mike Liut became the first goalkeeper in the history of the Blues franchise to record 150 wins in a 4-0 win against the visiting Canucks on February 6, 1985. This was the 10th closure of his career.

Liut won his 150th game with the Blues on this date. (Photo by B Bennett / Bruce Bennett Studios / Getty Images)

Rick Tocchet scored his 350th NHL goal, on February 6, 1997, in the loss of Bruins 5–3 to the visiting Hartford Whalers.

Fredrik Olausson scored a goal to become the second European-born defender to score 500 career points, on February 6, 199, in the Mighty Ducks 4-3 win in St. Louis.

Radek Bonk became the first player to play in 600 games as a member of the Ottawa Senators, on February 6, 2003, in a 2-2 draw with the Flyers.

Tuukka Rask made 26 saves on February 6, 2019 to lead the Bruins to a 3-2 road victory in Detroit. This extended his personal point streak to 21 games in a row (19-0-2). He became the NHL’s 11th goalkeeper to score at least one point in 21 games in a row.

I wish you a happy birthday

The late Hall of Fame defender, Harry Cameron, headlines a group of 21 current and former NHL players born Feb. 6. Other recognizable names from the party are Mike Hough (58), Scott Gordon (58), Mike Hudson (54), Tim Taylor (52), Adam Henrique (31), Vinni Lettieri (26) and Ville Husso (26).