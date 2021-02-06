Gaffney scores 20 in 80-73 loss to Seton Hall





Next game: at Providence College 2/10/2021 | 16.00 hours FS1 UCONN SPORTS NETWORK STORRS, Conn. Sophomore security guard Jalen Gaffney scored a career-high 20 points and was 8-9 off the free-throw line, but it wasn’t enough as the University of Connecticut basketball team fell 80-73 in Seton Hall on Saturday afternoon at Storrs. With the loss, the Huskies drop to 8-4 on the season and 5-4 in BIG EAST play. Seton Hall improves to 11-8, 8-5. Freshman forward Adam Sanogo continued his solid game, scoring 12 points on 5-8 shooting in 22 minutes of action. Junior security guard Tyrese Martin scored with 10 points and strict six rebounds, having hit at least six boards in all but two games this year. UConn was down by a whopping 18 points in the first half, but closed the first half strongly, scoring the first seven points of the second half to pull within two points in the early stages of the second half, 38-36. However, the Pirates were able to keep the Huskies at bay for the rest of the game and couldn’t get closer than four points the rest of the way. Junior RJ Cole 12 points added in 33 minutes of action. After the slow start, the Huskies managed to shoot 48 percent off the ground and had a 26-14 rim in the paint. However, the Pirates were 9-18 from long range, shooting 50 percent off the floor overall. Seton Hall stormed out of the gate and jumped out to a 6:30 lead 14-2 in the game, extending the advantage to a whopping 18 points, 36-18, with 4:02 remaining in the first half. However, the Huskies responded and finished half on an 11-2 run, narrowing the deficit to nine points, 38-29, at half time. The late sprint ended with four points from the freshmen Andre Jackson including a scintillating pushed back jam in his first action since December 20 after a broken wrist. ANDRE JACKSON WITH AUTHORITY!#ThisIsUConn | #PullTheSled pic.twitter.com/SZI9bOv2A9 UConn Men’s Basketball (@UConnMBB) February 6, 2021 Gaffney was solid in the first half, keeping the Huskies tied to the Pirates with seven points on 2-2 shooting to go along with four rebounds in 17 minutes of action. UConn is back in action on Wednesday, February 10, when the team makes the quick trip to Providence College. Playing time is set at 4 p.m. and the game will be broadcast nationally on FS1.







