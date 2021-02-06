Chiefs’ Kpassagnon driven to succeed on, off the football field

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Tanoh Kpassagnon grew up in a home where excellent grades and academic achievement were not only encouraged but expected.

That’s what happens when your mother is a chemist and father is an economist, both of them have PhDs. The bar is incredibly high.

I always joke with my mom, the Kansas City Chiefs defense said with a smile. I told her I have a Ph.D. in football.

Dr. Kpassagnon is about to return to the office on Sunday, with his sights set on winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.

Dreams are dreams until they come true, you know? Kpassagnon said. And they certainly came true.

You see, 26-year-old Kpassagnon’s journey was a bit unconventional. He grew up with his mother Winifred Wafuoyo in Ambler, Pennsylvania, a small town about 15 miles north of Philadelphia. Wafuoyo, who is from Uganda, was not familiar with American football, so Kpassagnon moved to the other football as a child.

Football was actually my first love, he said. “That was the only sport my mom actually knew about. Once I got to know soccer, I just jumped in without knowing too much … It’s really that rush you get, man. It never went away. And I still have it So it’s great.

Kpassagnon whose full name is pronounced TAWN-oh Pass-N-yo was a naturally gifted athlete who engaged in three sports at Wissahickon High School: football, basketball and track and field. But there was something special about him on the football field.

Villanova head coach Mark Ferrante, who was then the Wildcats’ assistant head coach and offensive line coach, was on a recruiting trip to explore a walk back to Wissahickon when Larry Cannon, one of the school’s assistants, asked him to join Kpassagnon. see.

Suddenly, this six-foot, 240-pounder comes walking down the hall, Ferrante recalled, laughing. So from that day all the way through to the summer camp months, I just tried to encourage him to come to one of our one-day camps.

Kpassagnon, who was not on scouting lists, attended the final session after a two-week trip to Orlando, Florida, with the Future Business Leaders of America. Kpassagnon completed his 40-meter sprint in 4.74 seconds, an eyebrow-raising speed for someone his height.

So Ferrante let him run another one. And Kpassagnon clocked the same time.

During the rest of the camp, he simply impressed in everything we did, Ferrante said. He only got more impressive.

Villanova offered him a scholarship the following day, and Kpassagnon soon after accepted with one condition from his mother: that he be admitted to business school.

Well, he did. And became a star at Villanova on the roster, after wearing his freshman year again, and in class.

Kpassagnon was a double major in accounting and finance, with a heavy academic workload as he paved a path to a football career. He also spent two summers at PricewaterhouseCoopers in Philadelphia, where he taught all aspects of insurance, accounting and finance the first year, and tax administration the second year.

They were irreplaceable, man, Kpassagnon said of the internships. You start to see that there are a lot of athletes in the financial and accounting world just because it is a competitive field. So our competitive nature certainly leads to that.

Meanwhile, it was also true for Kpassagnon in football. Still a little raw and inexperienced, the Chiefs were fascinated by his potential and selected him in the second round of the 2017 NFL draft.

He’s earned it all, Ferrante said.

Things started slowly as Kpassagnon started just one game with two sacks in his first two seasons. He broke out with four sacks in 2019 and established himself as a starter this season with multiple roles in defense and special teams. Kpassagnon only had one sack in the regular season, but added another in the AFC championship win over Buffalo.

All he wants to do is contribute in whatever way he can, and he’s found a way to do that and get better while doing it, Chiefs defensive line bus Brendan Daly said. It’s a pleasure to be around. Hard working, humble man. He has a bit of artistic flair, so he brings a little more to the table than just the grind of football.

His parents are happy to know that Kpassagnon is continuing his education and recently signed up for online classes at the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. But first he has to deal with one more case on the football field.

Kpassagnon’s mom was in Miami for the Super Bowl last year and will see her son on television trying to win a second straight time. His father, Patrice Kpassagnon Tagro, lives in the Ivory Coast, but plans a waiting party that starts locally at midnight.

So many people are definitely calling in sick for work Monday, Kpassagnon said with a laugh.

Oh, and Mommy now knows quite a bit about American football. And she makes sure her son hears all about it.

Frankly, her football knowledge has probably grown much faster than mine, a smiling Kpassagnon said. It’s hilarious. She’ll text me before a game, like, “Don’t let this guy take you here.” She gives me tips and stuff.

So you gotta love it.

__

AP Pro Football Writer Dave Campbell contributed.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL