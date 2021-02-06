Women’s Tennis in Georgia prepares for conference play with 3 consecutive top-10 matchups | Sport





Editor’s Note: The photo was taken during a women’s tennis match in January 2020 before social distance guidelines were enforced. No. 7 Women’s Tennis in Georgia will continue its streak of top-10 games leading into SEC play, with No. 8 Florida State on Sunday and No. 6 Georgia Tech on Feb. 11. Three consecutive top-10 games are the toughest regular season series the Bulldogs have seen since 2001, when they also played three top-10 teams in a row. The Bulldogs recorded their first defeat of the season in a thrilling game against No. 1 North Carolina on January 31. The match came down to a third set tiebreaker, in which Georgias Elena Christofi lost the final set 7-5, giving Georgia the 4-3 loss. Head coach Jeff Wallace has a positive outlook on the rest of the season and says the team has learned that they are capable of playing at a high level and with the competitiveness that is critical to success. Good things can happen to us as long as we keep working hard in practice and putting it into the games, Wallace said. Junior Katarina Jokic said the game against North Carolina showed the Bulldogs how well they can play. She said she saw the team bond in a close match and they see the match as an opportunity for growth rather than a loss. The Bulldogs hoped to play as many top teams as they could to prepare for conference play. Wallace said Georgia’s competitive end to non-conference game is an opportunity to gain experience and see where [this years team] piles up. While the games are an opportunity to learn about the teams’ progress, Wallace said Georgia is playing to win. Our players want to learn when learning time is available, but they are competitive and eager to win, Wallace said. The Bulldogs already played part of the Florida States line-up in the FSU Invitational at the end of January. Jokic said that after dominating the tournament, the team will compete confidently and prepared in the dual play game against Florida state. Wallace said Florida State is strong in every place and it will be an epic battle in dual play. Jokic will go unbeaten in singles this spring season for the next part of the season, dominating against multiple high-ranking opponents, including third-placed Alexa Graham of North Carolina. Jokic said the close game against North Carolina boosted confidence and the extra weeks of training led to further improvement personally and within the team. The rivalry between Georgia and Georgia Tech continues on Feb. 11 in Athens, Georgia. The Bulldogs have won the last two matchups against the Yellow Jackets. [Georgia Tech] is a very good team, said Jokic. Every time we play them it’s a very intense game. The Bulldogs will face Florida State next Sunday at 11am at the Dan Magill Tennis Complex, and the conference game will begin on Sunday, Feb. 21 against Tennessee. [We] want to play to win and they want to have the odds of playing the best, Wallace said.

