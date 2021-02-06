Remember when: Snow brings chilly play and scouts move to a new cabin – Photo 1 of 1





Welcome to Remember When, our weekly dive into the advertiser’s archives to see what made headlines 25, 30, 35, 40 and 50 years ago this week. You can also take a look at the past by visiting our online archives at baylismediaarchive.co.uk 1971: It was all right with the opening of the 19th Maidenhead Scouts’ new headquarters in Holmanleaze. The new cabin was funded by a program of activities organized by the Boy Scouts’ parent committee, including junk sales, cheese and wine parties, and walks. The scouts had outgrown their previous base. 1976: Grace Jakes has officially opened a new residential block named in honor of her father, the late Cllr Arthur Reginald Jakes. Jakes House, in Holmanleaze, hosted a small reception attended by councilors, officers and members of Cllr Jakes’ family. In the 1920s and 1930s, Cllr Jakes scraped money to help the most needy and visited shops to buy food from merchants. 1981: A painting class began at Elizabeth House with Unity Spencer, daughter of renowned Cookham artist Sir Stanley Spencer, who acted as a class teacher. She offered her services after learning that members of the day center were interested in the topic. 1991: Table tennis player Susan Collier had a tournament to remember at the Maidenhead Closed Championships. Since the 24-year-old first emerged as a talented youngster in 1979, she had won a ton of titles, but she had more reason to celebrate than usual as she won three major titles on offer at the tournament. They include the mixed doubles with Hugh Bartholomew, the women’s doubles with Lorna Firth and the women’s singles title. 1996: Kids at Oldfield School had a ball when snow fell on town (main photo) When playtime came, the usual games of tag, football and skipping were replaced by snowball fights and tobogganing. 1996: Hockey players from Desborough School took to the field wearing a new kit sponsored by Southern Electric of Littlewick Green. The first and second XIs, both of which had a promising season, were given a boost by the shirts bearing the company name.







