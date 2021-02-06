Honor, Simms Leads Clemson in Rout of Syracuse – Clemson Tigers Official Track and Field Site





Latest statistics CLEMSON, SC Clemson won dominantly, driving past Syracuse on Saturday, leading most of the race and taking a 78-61 victory. The Tigers were led by dynamic duo Nick Honor and Aamir Simms, who together scored 33 points at Littlejohn Coliseum. Clemson (12-5, 6-5) was efficient in the shooting department, making 52.9 percent of his field goal attempts. As for Syracuse (10-6, 4-5), Orange was held at a shooting percentage of 30.0. The Tigers made 10 three-pointers and made contact with 14 of the 17 free throws. In addition, Clemson won the rebounding fight 42-25, racking up 26 paint points and 19 assists. Bench production was key for the Tigers as Clemson’s reserves accumulated 34 points, while the Syracuse bank scored just four points. In addition to leading the Tigers with a team-high 18 points, Simms surpassed 1,000 career points that afternoon, setting another important milestone in his decorated Clemson tenure. The big man fired 7-of-9 from the floor and 3-of-4 on the foul line and also pulled down 11 rebounds to give himself a double-double. Honor scored all of his 15 points from three, as he made 5-of-8 shots from deep. Olivier-Maxence Prosper scored nine points and five boards off the bench, and Clyde Trapp provided 11 assists to go along with his eight rebounds. For Syracuse, Joseph Girard III led all goalscorers with 19 points. Syracuse’s Buddy Boeheim scored the game’s first bucket via a 3-pointer, but Clemson was essentially in control the rest of the way. In the space of 2:02, Honor poured three shots from outside the arc, culminating in the Tigers rising 13-5 at 3:00 PM of the first half. A chase block by Chase Hunter led to a PJ Hall lay-up on the other side. That jump started a 22-8 Clemson run over the course of the last 9:59 of the half. Simms and Honor sank treys on back-to-back belongings during that wave, and the Tigers took a 39-19 lead at the break. In the beginning of the second half, Alex Hemenway scored a pair of threes. Al-Amir Dawes knocked down a 3-pointer to give Clemson a 23-point lead. With 9:36 left, Hall dunked it home after receiving a feed from Trapp. The Tigers’ lead increased to 25 when Prosper picked up a three-point game. An emphatic dunk by Prosper, made possible by a smooth assist from Dawes, at 2:27, effectively bowed to Clemson’s victory. The Tigers ended their 78-61 victory shortly after. The Tigers will take the floor again on Friday, February 12, when Clemson will host Georgia Tech (8-6, 4-4) in Littlejohn. The Yellow Jackets defeated the Tigers at home last month, and Clemson will try to return the favor in Friday’s tilt, which will begin at 8 p.m. and air on ACC Network. Get the latest news on all things Clemson men’s basketball by following us on Twitter (@RTLnews), Facebook (/ ClemsonMBB) and Instagram (@BuienRadarNL).







