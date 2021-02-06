Advice: Cricket Nationalism; The distance between the state and athletes is fictional fiction

It’s embarrassing and strange to see Test cricketers enlisted in a Twitter chorus targeting foreign critics of the Indian government, in the name of the nation. But nationalism is not something injected into cricket by politically linked administrators or drumming media people; it is native to modern sport, part of its historical evolution.

It is no coincidence that the period between 1870 and 1914, when the balance of power between empires and nations began to shift, when Germany, Italy, and Japan began to reorganize as nations, was the era when modern sports formalized their rules, established regulatory associations and established international competitions, pitching athletes and sportsmen primarily as representatives of their nation.

The first international test match was played in 1877. This was not so much a match between two countries as an intra-imperial competition between the mother country and a Dominion, but representation in cricket in a match ‘against’ England helped Australians. imagine Australia as a nation. Prashant Kidambi showed us that in exactly this way the ‘All-India’ cricket team that toured England in 1911 preceded and embodied the idea of ​​an Indian nation in the making.

FIFA, the governing association of football, was founded in 1904 to oversee international competition between the national associations of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany and Switzerland. The governing bodies for football, cricket and tennis were established in the decade between 1904 and the outbreak of WWI. Even a sport as individualistic as tennis entered the national league in 1900 with the Davis Cup, which began as a transatlantic. tournament between Great Britain and the United States of America.

Even more central to the evolving relationship between nationalism and sport than these tournaments organized by brand-new sports organizations was the nationalization of the Olympic Games. The revived games were envisioned by Pierre de Coubertin as a festival of fraternal fraternity where the best athletes in the world compete on a sporting break, just like the ancient Olympia games where warring kingdoms signed an armistice for the duration of the year. Olympics. The way the Olympics evolved was quite different.

Until the 1908 Games, participation was not limited to teams nominated by National Olympic Committees. Mixed teams participated in some team events. But from 1908, the IOC was made up entirely of representatives of sovereign nation-states. The Olympics always start with a march past of nations, each under its own placard. Alan Bairner wrote that “sport, arguably more than any other form of social activity in the modern world, facilitates the waving of flags and the playing of national anthems …” The Olympics, more than any other sporting event, were the pioneers of this non-stop identification of sports and the nation.

Despite this identification, there was a contradiction at the core of the Olympic view of sports competition that complicated the relationship between sport and politics. This complication has shaped the whole sport, as all modern sports are aligned with Coubertin’s ideals. On the one hand, the Olympics has tied the nation-state in modern competition. On the other hand, the IOC insisted that it would not accept interference from national politicians in the autonomy of National Olympic Committees.

“Members of the IOC will not accept mandates or instructions from governments that could interfere with the freedom of their actions and voices.” The IOC’s position on this issue was taken up by sports federations such as FIFA and FIH. The BCCI fought a rearguard action for nearly a decade to stay outside the scope of the right to information law on the grounds that it was a private entity. The Indian state periodically tried to regulate it as a public body precisely because it chose teams representing India.

This Olympic ideal of autonomy arose from the liberal idea that the nation-state had a demarcated atmosphere that did not extend to the freedom of action of civil society organizations. The sports regulators implicitly said they wanted to use the nation-state cachet to enhance the meaning of sport, but they did not want to allow nation-state officials to interfere in their affairs.

When anti-apartheid protesters mobilized against the South African cricket team’s 1970 tour of England, Harold Wilson’s government hesitated to ban the tour precisely because of this principle of autonomy, this lived-in fiction that the nation-state does not formally engage with sport should interfere. Sport was the preserve of community organizations such as the Test and County Cricket Board. The Marylebone Cricket Club and the TCCB were adamant that the South African tour should continue on the principle that sports and politics should be kept separate.

The protesters famously won when this principle was violated. The TCCB canceled the tour after a strong ‘request’ from the Secretary of the Interior, James Callaghan, who asked him to do so. This was the right thing to do, as the South African cricket team consisted of apartheid politics only for whites, so the argument that a sporting tour of England should not be disrupted by politics was selfish and disjointed.

If the cancellation of the South African tour taught the lesson that the principle of autonomy could not isolate sports bodies from massive shifts in political opinion, the on-demand nationalism of India’s best cricketers shows us the consequences of abandoning the principle of sporting autonomy. When sports organizations are arrested by politicians, the players they regulate run the risk of becoming customers of the net- who happened to run the nation-state at the time.

The principle of sporting autonomy, the idea of ​​a necessary distance between the state and its athletes, may have been liberal conceit, but it was fictional fiction. In his absence, we had Dhoni and Kohli courting the nation with military fatigue papers and running patriotism.

Once cricketers cross that line, as they move from playing for the country to role-playing for the nation, there’s no going back. They will be asked to resume those roles. For example, after playing as soldiers, they will be called upon by their political patrons to defend the nation against Rihanna, to man Twitter’s trenches against the Barbadians at our gates. The next time politicians decide to use India’s cricketers as extras in some nationalist drama, the nation won’t ask which of them tweeted; It will ask which of them did not.