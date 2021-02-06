2021 Super Bowl Rosters Sorted by College Soccer Teams, Conferences: LSU, SEC Lead the Way





The final of the 2020-2021 football season is here. The Kansas City Chiefs will head to Tampa to take on the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV to complete the most unprecedented season in history. The Chiefs want to be the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls after beating the San Francisco 49ers a year ago. But they will have to come through Tom Brady, who is looking for an absurd seventh Lombardi trophy in his first season in Tampa. However, it is a fascinating game from a college football perspective. Ex-college superstars like Patrick Mahomes, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Leonard Fournette and Ndamukong Suh are just some of the famous faces college football fans will see on Super Bowl Sunday. LSU and Michigan will be the most represented schools on Super Bowl Sunday, with seven players each in the big game. It should come as no surprise that the SEC directs all conferences in players on the two rosters. What could come as a shock, however, is that 30 players who will take the field in Tampa are from FCS or lower college football conferences. Here is a table with the schools represented by three or more players based on the official Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers grids: Two players each:Alabama, Auburn, Central Michigan, Colorado State-Pueblo, Eastern Michigan, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, James Madison, Middle Tennessee State, Missouri, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, South Carolina State, Tulane, UConn, USF, Vanderbilt, and Villanova. One player each: Appalachian State, Arizona, Arkansas, Assumption, Boise State, Bowling Green, BYU, Buffalo, California, Central Michigan, Cincinnati, Colorado State, Duke, Ferris State, Georgia Tech, Grand Valley State, Harvard, Hawaii, Hobart, Humbolt State, Illinois, Iowa State, Jacksonville State, Kansas State, Kentucky, Laval (Canada), Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, Marshall, Missouri S&T, Montana State, North Carolina, North Carolina Central, NC State, North Dakota State, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Ohio, Old Dominion, Pennsylvania, Prairie View A&M, Rice, South Dakota State, Southeast Oklahoma State, Southern Arkansas, Southern Miss, Tennessee, Texas, Texas Tech, Troy, UMass, USC, Utah State, Valdosta State, Virginia, Wagner, Washington State, West Alabama, West Illinois, West Kentucky, Wisconsin And here’s a table that breaks it down by conference. Keep in mind that Notre Dame is considered independent even though it played the 2020 season in the ACC: SEC 32 FCS or lower 30 Big ten 22 ACC 14 Pac-12 11 Conference USA 10 MAC 8 AAC 5 Large 12 5 Independent 5 Berg West 4 Sun Belt 3







