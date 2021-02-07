New Giants outfielder LaMonte Wade Jr. is multi-talented, including ping pong skills





The Giants latest outfielder works a lot on his hand-eye coordination with a robot.

A ping pong robot, to be precise.

“You can play all day and all night if you want,” said LaMonte Wade Jr. laughing. Acquired in a trade with the Twins this week, Wade is a ping pong fiend, and at home in Baltimore where he lives off-season, his family loves table tennis too. His mother, Emily, “takes it seriously,” he said. Wade may represent the last move of the Giants entering spring practice, with pitchers and catchers reporting on February 15. The team wanted to add a lefthanded outfielder and handed out righthanded Shaun Anderson to Minnesota in exchange for Wade on Thursday. Wade, 27, hit .231 in 16 games with the Twins during the shortened 2020 season and spent time at the team’s alternate venue, making it hard to stay in tune, but he’s not complaining. “It certainly had its challenges, but that was the case for everyone,” said Wade. “I feel like I did a good job of staying prepared and that we had great technical staff in the alternate location, so when I went down again I had great guys to work with. I don’t see a lot of pitching, it’s hard to get into a groove, but I wasn’t the only one who had to, so I’m not going to make excuses. “ Instead, Wade used his time at the alternate location to work on his percussion, tweak his set-up and make a few other adjustments to make contact more often at the front, which could give more power; his highest total of home runs came in 2018, when he hit 11. The Giants also like his patience and walk-to-strikeout ratio: In five minor league seasons, Wade has a .389 on-base percentage and fewer strikeouts (281) than walks (303). He also has some speed and can play all three outfield spots and first base. “I’ve never played one position every day, so I’m all equally comfortable with it,” said Wade. “I don’t have a specific place that I like best.” Wade was surprised to be treated, but he’s excited about the opportunity, as he also tries to cancel travel plans and leases for Florida spring training and make arrangements for Arizona. Fortunately, his younger brother Jamal, a reliever in the Mariners-organization, already has a home in Scottsdale. Wade is looking forward to seeing San Francisco for the first time. That could come in the Bay Bridge series against Oakland, as he’s in the mix for the final roster. Although, with a remaining option, Wade also offers some roster flexibility. He will know quite a few former Twins on the roster, including outfielder Jaylin Davis and pitchers Zack Littell and Matt Wisler, plus new assistant pitching coach JP Martinez. They know better than to challenge Wade at the ping pong table. He has competed in tournaments and when he competes against teammates, Wade usually has the upper hand. “I haven’t lost too many times,” Wade said. ‘I’m not going to say it never lost, but let’s just say if I did, I always got revenge. “ Susan Slusser covers the Giants for the San Francisco Chronicle. Email: [email protected] Twitter: @susanslusser







