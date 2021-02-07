Goodell: All NFL stadiums are available for mass vaccination sites





President Biden has called for the establishment of 100 mass vaccination centers across the country within a month.

WASHINGTON NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has reportedly told the Biden administration that every team in the league will make their stadium available for massive COVID-19 vaccinations. In a letter obtained from Axios, Goodell wrote to President Joe Biden that the NFL is “committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely available as possible in our communities.” The NFL Commissioner explained that each of the 32 teams in the league intends to make their stadiums available “in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials.” “We can more effectively expand our efforts to stadiums across the country as many of our clubs have previously offered their facilities as COVID testing centers and as election venues in recent months,” Goodell wrote. Last weekend, the Carolina Panthers’ stadium was used as a place to vaccinate thousands in Charlotte, North Carolina. President Biden has called for the establishment of 100 mass vaccination centers across the country within a month. The league commissioner sent the letter to the president a few days before the NFL closed its season on Sunday with Super Bowl 55. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, the league played all 256 games in the regular season without any cancellations and made it to the playoffs. The NFL alone has spent more than $ 75 million on testing, playing games on all seven days of the week, shuffling the schedule multiple times, and constantly revising health and safety protocols. RELATED: Tom Brady Super Bowl Ad Jokingly Reveals the Real Reason He Joined Tampa Bay RELATED: Meet the 70 Adorable Stars of Puppy Bowl 2021 RELATED: Michael B. Jordan as Alexa is Husband’s Worst Nightmare in the Amazon Super Bowl Ad The NFL invited 7,500 vaccinated health workers to take to the stands for the Super Bowl. Most of those employees will be from the Tampa Bay and central Florida area. However, each NFL team was allowed to select four vaccinated workers to attend the game on Feb. 7 at Raymond James Stadium.

