Fans baffled after Big Bash’s latest ‘debacle’

Sydney Sixers star Josh Phillipe (pictured right) was stunned after a mid-point debacle that left him stranded (pictured left) in the Big Bash final. (Images: Fox Sports / Getty Images)

The Sydney Sixers went back-to-back in the Big Bash after a thrilling victory over the Perth Scorchers, but many fans wondered what could have happened after star batsman Josh Phillipe got into a tragic misunderstanding.

James Vince’s masterful 95 and beautiful catch helped deliver defending champions Sixers a 27-run win over the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League last.

The Englishman, who asked Saturday night to hit first for a sold-out SCG, picked up where he left off last week as he marched the Sixers to a total of 6-188.

But many Sixers fans were in disbelief when Vince and Philippe became entangled in a nightmare as Sydney was charging at 0-28.

In the third over, Philippe attempted to play an AJ Tye pitch onside before losing sight of where the ball was going.

But Vince called for a quick single and ran through while Philippe tried to get on his feet.

With that, Philippe and Vince were left behind on one side as the Scorchers missed the throw, but followed to run out.

Cricket commentator Mark Howard was rightly shocked by comment after the fall of a huge wicket.

Confusion in the middle, that’s the biggest wicket the Sixers have and it falls, he said.

Fans on social media were stunned by the on-field debacle that coincided with the fall of the first Sixers wicket.

What the hell is happening in BBL 🤣

No more drama

Philippe went for 9 Shrutika Gaekwad (@ Shrutika_45_) February 6, 2021

The match was there to win after Philippe’s debacle. The fact that Vince was allowed to reach almost a ton said enough. Peter K Johnson (@ PeterJo29384960) February 6, 2021

So Vince didn’t come out of his fold when Philippe wanted that run to look like a big sliding door moment. # BBL10 Matt Walsh (@MattWalshMedia) February 6, 2021

Sixers win drama-laden Big Bash final

The momentum ebbed and flowed in a dramatic chase that ended with the Scorchers at 9-161.

Vince set a crucial turning point while patrolling the covers in the 15th of Perth’s innings, moving sharply to the right and clutching the ball after being hit at him by Mitch Marsh.

“I really enjoyed my time here and I’m lucky to get the rewards tonight. I can’t speak highly enough of everyone … in the franchise,” said match man Vince.

“Everyone got up at different times (this season).”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 06: Sydney Sixers player Sean Abbott shows off the trophy during the Big Bash League final cricket match between Sydney Sixers and Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Cricket Ground on February 6, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Pete Dovgan / Speed ​​Media / Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Left-poorer Ben Dwarshuis removed Marsh and Josh Inglis in the decisive first over from the Perth power surge.

The visitors needed 69 runs from the last overs, a comparison that proved too much for the 25,295 cheering fans who attended the Sixers’ first home game this summer.

Jackson Bird played the lead with the ball, delivering eight point balls and rejecting openers Cameron Bancroft (30) and Liam Livingstone (45) after Perth went 0-43 in four overs.

The composite former Test paceman’s figures of 2-14 from three overs made him the most economical bowler in the fourth season-deciding final among the rivals.

