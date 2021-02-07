Sports
UND Football Camp Day 13: Hawks go early, light
One of the main talking points of the upcoming FCS spring football season is the wear and tear on the bodies for a quick turnaround from spring to the normal fall schedule.
Perhaps with that in mind, as well as the team coming from its first live session on Thursday, UND held a light workout on Saturday morning wearing shorts and helmets and quite a few veterans sitting outside at the High Performance Center.
The Fighting Hawks went about half an hour earlier than usual on a cold Grand Forks day. The outside temperature during the workout was minus-17, with a “feel like” of minus-38.
UND did not perform teamwork during the training. The Hawks worked on skillful drills and trick plays during the shortened schedule.
Here are the details from Day 13:
The place: UND practiced in helmets and shorts from approximately 6:50 AM to 7:55 AM at the High Performance Center.
Game of the day: Jake Richter caught a deep ball from Reid Neal while perfectly using his body to protect Jason Coley’s safety and bring in the catch.
Looks good: Quarterbacks. All three Tommy Schuster, Quincy Vaughn and Brock Boltmann were on target on Saturday morning.
Needs work: There wasn’t much to criticize without teamwork.
Day 13 notes
- Quincy Vaughn continues to excel on field routes as he hit Bo Belquist on a perfectly ejected route during skelly work.
- Cornerback Sammy Fort made a nice defensive play to break a deep ball from Brock Boltmann to Tyler Burian.
- Caleb Nelson, who must easily lead the camp at interceptions, unpacked Reid Neal.
- Tight end Derek Paulson, perhaps more known for his run block, was heavily involved in the passing duel with some catches on the field.
- Jacob Odom made a nice full-length catch on an out route from quarterback Ethan Postler.
- Tommy Schuster flexed a few well-placed balls back to back, hitting Bo Belquist and then tight against Adam Zavalney.
- UND worked on a wide variety of trick plays. With Brock Boltmann lining up all over the place, UND has a plethora of options. UND will also be a bit more mobile with the quarterback in 2021, further expanding the options.
Previous coverage
Day 2: Richter, Burian make plays
Day 3: UND develops the versatility of Boltmann
Day 4: Hawks work to replace All-American on the inside of the linebacker
Day 5: Offensive line develops chemistry with veteran group
Day 6: Quarterback room increases competition
Day 7: Sophomore Cornerback’s stock is rising
Day 8: A look at the options for returnees
Day 9: Wide receiver veterinarians advocate playtime
Day 10: Tight options provide variety
Day 11: Schweigert speaks to QBs on media call
Day 12: Hawks go live for the first time
