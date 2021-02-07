UND Football Camp Day 13: Hawks go early, light

One of the main talking points of the upcoming FCS spring football season is the wear and tear on the bodies for a quick turnaround from spring to the normal fall schedule.

Perhaps with that in mind, as well as the team coming from its first live session on Thursday, UND held a light workout on Saturday morning wearing shorts and helmets and quite a few veterans sitting outside at the High Performance Center.

The Fighting Hawks went about half an hour earlier than usual on a cold Grand Forks day. The outside temperature during the workout was minus-17, with a “feel like” of minus-38.

UND did not perform teamwork during the training. The Hawks worked on skillful drills and trick plays during the shortened schedule.

Here are the details from Day 13:





The place: UND practiced in helmets and shorts from approximately 6:50 AM to 7:55 AM at the High Performance Center.

Game of the day: Jake Richter caught a deep ball from Reid Neal while perfectly using his body to protect Jason Coley’s safety and bring in the catch.

Looks good: Quarterbacks. All three Tommy Schuster, Quincy Vaughn and Brock Boltmann were on target on Saturday morning.

Needs work: There wasn’t much to criticize without teamwork.

Day 13 notes

Quincy Vaughn continues to excel on field routes as he hit Bo Belquist on a perfectly ejected route during skelly work.

Cornerback Sammy Fort made a nice defensive play to break a deep ball from Brock Boltmann to Tyler Burian.

Caleb Nelson, who must easily lead the camp at interceptions, unpacked Reid Neal.

Tight end Derek Paulson, perhaps more known for his run block, was heavily involved in the passing duel with some catches on the field.

Jacob Odom made a nice full-length catch on an out route from quarterback Ethan Postler.

Tommy Schuster flexed a few well-placed balls back to back, hitting Bo Belquist and then tight against Adam Zavalney.

UND worked on a wide variety of trick plays. With Brock Boltmann lining up all over the place, UND has a plethora of options. UND will also be a bit more mobile with the quarterback in 2021, further expanding the options.

