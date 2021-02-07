OU Women’s Tennis: Sooners Fall to No. 24 Arizona State, 4-3 | Sport





The Sooners (3-2) suffered their second straight loss on Saturday and fell to No. 24 Arizona State (4-1), 4-3, in a close road game. FINAL | # 24 ASU 4, OR 3th #Shortly went toe to toe with the Sun Devils, but just fell short in Tempe. pic.twitter.com/vvICchZZHj – Oklahoma Tennis (@OU_WTennis) February 6, 2021 The Sooners gave up their first doubles point of the year in tightly contested play. Sisters Ivana and Carmen Corley, junior and sophomores respectively, were able to continue their dominant run, beating ASU’s No. 50 ranked tandem of Ilze Hattingh and Lauryn John-Baptiste 6-2.Senior Martina Capurro and freshman Dana Guzman were unable to take the Sun Devils No. 21 ranked duo of Tereza Kolarova and Giulia Morlet to surpass 6-2. Eyes fell on lane three, where the Sooners junior duo of Marcelina Podlinska and Kianah Motosono and ASU’s Sammi Hampton and Marianna Argyrokastriti were right four games each at one point. Hampton and Argyrokastriti would win the next two games to take the set and the colon for the Sun Devils. In singles matches would be fought just as hard. Capurros’ match against Hampton ended all too soon after an injury from Capurro, which resulted in the match being halted and ASU taking over the run. Podlinska would then fall short on Argyrokastriti, 6-3 and 6-3. The loss gave Arizona State a 3-2 lead on the day with enough tennis left to play. Ivana Corley took the Sooners first run of the game with a 6-4 and 6-2 victory against Sun Devils John-Baptiste. Motosono took a big win against ASU’s Kolarova, 6-4 and 7-5. Prior to that match, Kolarova had dropped just five games in three games. The freshman’s highlight Guzman then achieved OUs biggest win of the day against the Sun Devils Morlet, 6-2 and 6-4. Guzman showed her poise and patience against Morlets’ aggressive play, grabbed OU’s third point and leveled the game. For the second week in a row, the match fell on Carmen Corley’s shoulders.After narrowly dropping the first set on ASU’s No. 37 ranked Hattingh 7-6, Corley stormed through the second set and took it 6-4. That sent the game into the third set of the days, where Corley fell short for Hattingh, 6-0, secured the run and won for Arizona State. OU’s next game will take place in Norman against Kansas (1-1) on February 21 at a time to be announced. The Jayhawks get into that fight with the No. 49 ranked duo pairing of Carmen Roxana Manu and Malkia Ngounoue and No. 81 singles player Sonia Smagina. This story was updated at 6:05 PM to correct the spelling of the names of Giulia Morlet and Sonia Smagina. The scores of the singles matches between Marcelina Podlinsk and Marianna Argyrokastriti and Kianah Motosono and Tereza Kolarova were also corrected. Sign up for our newsletters Good luck! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm the list subscription. Wrong! There was an error processing your request.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos