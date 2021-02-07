The Pond Hockey Classic event was scaled back, but not the enthusiasm | Human interest

Despite being masked and scaled back due to COVID-19, the 2021 New England Pond Hockey Classic at Lake Winnipesaukees Meredith Bay had many participants grinning like kids.
They included Lou Shipley and his fellow Andover Convalescents, who were from and around Andover, Massachusetts, and competed in the 50s Open Division.
We’ve been coming for 11 years and it’s more important than Christmas, from our point of view, and literally nothing would stop us from playing, said Shipley, who owns a vacation home in Holderness, and when he doesn’t play hockey, he’s a teacher at the Harvard Business. School.
Also a former CEO of a technology company, Shipley joked in a phone interview that he and the recovering kids are playing our name, and that they love putting on their skates and throwing a puck around.
We all grew up playing hockey in New England, and many of us have backyard ice rinks, Shipley said, adding that hockey has been a great outdoor activity during COVID.
The Pond Hockey Classic is the brainchild of Lakes Region resident Scott Crowder, who played college hockey at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and whose father, Bruce, and Uncle Keith played in the National Hockey League, including time with the Boston Bruins.
The event is considered one of the largest pond hockey tournaments in North America. Now in its 12th year, it has never been canceled.
The tournament follows guidelines set by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and the NH Department of Health and Human Services, he said, as well as the Governors Re-opening Task Force. Spectators were banned from the ice rink.
Crowder called the 2021 tournament a stripped-down version of the event we love.
Bruce Crowder, whose Essex 73s team is named after a junior hockey team he played on in Canada, said the event is a bit of nostalgia for more mature players and a novelty, an experience for the youngster.
Some of the camaraderie has been lost, he said, but COVID-19 hasn’t made the tournament ice-free.
I asked my team if they wanted to play despite the pandemic, Crowder said, and everyone wanted to do it while they were hidden and following the safety protocols.
We need everyone to stay, he said.
We had to make some big adjustments, Shipley said. Among them, he scattered his teammates to their own quarters, instead of staying with him in his house on Squam Lake.
We did everything outdoors. I bring a tent to set up on the ice and eat outside.
The Pond Hockey Classic is so much fun for everyone and we’re so looking forward to it that we just wanted to find a way to make it work, Shipley said.
The 2020 event featured 280 teams from the US and Canada competing in four-on-four hockey with no goalkeepers on 26 rinks, said Scott Crowder.
This year 130 teams will play on 14 ice rinks.
One of the things that made this special is that it’s free, said Scott Crowder. The hardest pill to swallow is that spectators can’t get close to the action.
In addition to attendance, corporate sponsorship has also fallen, Crowder said, and many of them are taking the year off.
On the bright side, he said that many teams that did not attend this year’s event have already committed to attend in 2022.
Crowder thanked the City of Meredith, the State of New Hampshire, and other partners for working with him to make the Classic a reality, saying their support was, cumulatively, great.
The Pond Hockey Classic, which started on Friday, ends on Sunday.
