Free-to-air Test cricket is making a comeback for India series – Palatinate

By Ned Vessey

In a move that will no doubt evoke a lot of nostalgia for 2005, Channel 4 has won the rights to broadcast the England’s Test meeting with India. It will be the first time Test Cricket has graced terrestrial TV since that historic Ashes victory sixteen years ago.

It’s a welcome move for several reasons. Firstly, it opens what will undoubtedly be an exciting series to a much larger audience than usual. Of great importance is the fact that it is also a test series. Since many people don’t have much to do, Channel 4 has to hope that what makes Test cricket so unique is its ebb and flow, the way it brings out the character of the players, the possibility of multiple results for much of the competition. new fans. Crucially, the opportunity to be exposed to Test cricket can also draw limited overs enthusiasts to the longer form of the game.

Channel 4’s takeover of the series has also revived the discussion about the visibility problem of English crickets. Club cricket has been in decline since the professional game disappeared behind a paywall. There are many disturbing statistics: the number of registered club cricketers has fallen by 150,000 between 2008 and 2016, while the ECB has reported that about 40% of junior cricketers leave the game by the time they are 19.

However, much like KP in the aftermath of the 2013-14 Ashes, Skys’ monopoly on English cricket has been blamed too much for an overall decline. There are many other reasons for the decline in the popularity of crickets. Higher demands on people’s time, the lack of sports in schools, the sale of playing fields in schools, a general lack of resources in the youth game, just to name a few. The lack of cricket on TV has no doubt contributed to the decline of crickets, but it is one of many problems, not the issue.

There are steps in a better direction. The BBC showed some international matches last summer. They plan to do this in the future, as well as screen some matches in the much-maligned Hundred. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes’ exploits in the 2019 World Cup final played out on Channel 4 to millions. There is a growing realization and understanding that cricket can no longer wither. A greater desire to combat the above problems is developing within the ECB. The Hundred (love it or hate it) is the main sign of this. There is certainly cause for optimism.

Whether as much optimism can be applied to England’s prospects in India is somewhat up for debate. Undoubtedly, England has the makings of a solid Test side, and much more confidence can be placed in the current touring company than the outfit that toured in 2016/17. Even though the series isn’t a blast, it certainly promises to be a bit spicy.

The resurgence of the Indian pace could benefit England. The performances of Jaspit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and India’s other pacemen could very well result in pitches that bring faster bowling into play to a greater degree than is usual in India. With Jofra Archer and Ben Stokes returning to the fold, alongside Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, who were both excellent in Sri Lanka, England look just as good in the seam department as India.

Whether the same can be said for batting and spin bowling in England is a trickier question. There aren’t enough superlatives to sum up how well Joe Root hit in Sri Lanka, and if England is to compete in India, the skipper needs his form and control to keep going. The men around him should spend a lot of time watching Root in the nets, as he is a master spinner. While India lacks Ravi Jadeja, they still have people like Ravi Ashwin in their lineup. Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley and Rory Burns who have not played a test since last summer will be seriously put to the test.

Meanwhile, Stokes will be welcomed back to the middle order. Along with Dan Lawrence, who will keep his place unless Ollie Pope gets fit again, he’s a fine spinner. However, all English batsmen are facing the added pressure of the Indian attack, especially Bumrah. The wayward seamer has 79 wickets in just 17 tests at an average of 21. Central to England’s success will be whether their batsman can repel him.

Also crucial is how the English spinners do it. India has a batting line up with the quality and depth of their bowling attack. Jack Leach, Dom Bess and Moeen Ali, when he inevitably makes a welcome return, will have to be right on their line and height from the very beginning, keeping the Indian batsman under pressure. Leach and Ali certainly have the opportunity to do that.

Undoubtedly, England has the potential to compete with India. Their current squad is far more inspiring than the one that last toured the subcontinent. The question is whether that potential can be unlocked. If possible, the hours for Channel 4 will pass very quickly. If they don’t, they can feel very long indeed.

Statue: Srini G via Creative Commons