Guess? Two Washington football programs first played a game in the COVID-19 era – Washington High School Sports News, Scores, Rankings
Perhaps a soccer game in Washington during the pandemic was never intended in time.
The two in-state Pacific-12 Conference schools tried to maintain their annual rivalry in late November. But COVID-19 immediately swept the Apple Cup off the schedule.
Nearly three months later, two other universities in Washington – the University of Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran University, NCAA Division III members of the Northwest Conference – were given the green light to play a game in February.
And on a cold and windy Saturday afternoon, everyone won – the game went without a hitch. And host Loggers prevailed, 28-20, at Baker Stadium in Tacoma.
With WIAA football games expected to start next week, schedules could relate to the wait time the lumberjacks and lutes had between games – 448 long and winding days.
“I had a lot of doubts (there was going to be a game), I’m not going to lie to you,” said PLU defender Tristan Thomas, a Woodland High School product. “A lot of things had to line up and we did our very best to follow all things to stay safe.”
A graduate of Interlake High School, Duncan Varela had 132 rush yards in the game, scoring three touchdowns to trigger a UPS turnaround.
Varela’s final score on a 5-yard run with 1 minute and 10 seconds remaining covered the Loggers’ frantic comeback in the second half, giving them a 28-14 lead.
PLU forced four first half turnovers, including two in special teams, to take a 14-7 lead. Wesley Nixon, a product of Fife High School, scored all three touchdowns for the Lutes.
The match – and the setting – was far from ideal Saturday. Mistakes were made on both teams. Rust was the predominant shadow of the game.
“We both looked exactly as I expected,” said UPS soccer coach Jeff Thomas. If you were to play that movie at any point in the season in the following fall, we would both be really, really frustrated.
“But with all the social distance practice that we both did in the fall, and with no real spring pre-season, we both entered the competition, and it amounted to a one-score competition.”
Both coaches admitted the leadership of their respective college presidents in keeping the dream of a Northwest Conference season alive, not just for themselves, but for all student athletes.
And on Monday, players and coaches woke up with a feeling they hadn’t felt in nearly 15 months – match week.
“It was nice to have a real opponent to play on, and not just focus on protocol … distance, pods in practice and all that,” said Tristan Thomas. “We both had, I thought, a lot of energy.”
Jeff Thomas said it didn’t hit him until Friday that there was a game going on.
“On the playing field for a walkthrough – that was my moment of, oh wow, here we go!” Jeff Thomas said.
Game day was far from normal: fans were not allowed to attend the game (although 20-30 followers from both teams lined up and watched from the outer fence).
Teams were not allowed to use dressing rooms, but had pre-game and halftime meetings in the stands or on a nearby field outside the stadium.
And UPS honored its 16 seniors for the season opener, not the usual home finals.
“My mom and dad that I know are always in the same place in the stands, and I can watch them, so it was super weird that they weren’t there,” said UPS quarterback Mason Rutledge, a former Everett High highlight. School.
“The atmosphere – the sounds and the screaming – was different, so our side activity had to take care of that.”
But in the end, two college rivals with a total of 94 players from high schools in Washington got to play against each other in an official game.
“We discussed it with the players a few times and told them to take a deep breath and be grateful for today,” said PLU football coach Brant McAdams. “A lot has been put into this: individually (players and coaches) made sacrifices. But there were also so many hours behind closed doors of people making plans and adjusting plans as we went. “
