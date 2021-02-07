USC Womens Tennis will complete two sweeps in Doubleheader on Saturday





Ladies tennis | February 06, 2021 LOS ANGELES – The USC women’s tennis team kicked off the 2021 home opener today (Feb. 6) with a double cup at Marks Stadium. The Women of Troy swept two teams against each other on a sunny Saturday in Los Angeles, beating Saint Mary’s 4-0 and Cal State Fullerton 4-0. The Women of Troy are now 3-1 of the season. The morning started with the court against the Saint Mary’s Gaels. USC was the first to draw blood when the Cheong / Dvorak duo beat the Gael pair Massey / Ville 6-1 on lane three. Consistent as ever, Kulikov / Cayetano’s No. 12 tandem ended the doubles with a 6-2 victory over Gael partners Kozyreva / McIntyre on the first lane. USC won the doubles and was 1-0. The Trojans held on to the momentum as they rolled into singles. Graduate transfer Summer Dvorak claimed the first win with a strong 6-0, 6-0 score over Gael opponent Liesl Pieters on court four. Junior Danielle Willson took another win in her column with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Gael Jocelyn Massey on track three. Willson is undefeated with a 3-0 record in the 2021 season. With its first win as a Trojan, graduate transfer Clare McKee took the game for the Women of Troy with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Aubane Ville on lane five. The remaining games in the game were abandoned. After a two-hour hiatus, the USC went to court again to challenge the Cal State Fullerton Titans. The Trojans won their third double play of the day when McKee / Willson beat Titans pair Garcia / Acidera 6-4 on court two. USC’s No. 12 ranked duo Kulikov / Cayetano competed on the first track with Titans Tobrand / Kobayashi. The Trojans came through in coupling time and Kulikov / Cayetano won their match 7-5 to claim the double point for Troy. USC singled with an 1-0 lead. Junior Salma Ewing made the first move for the Trojans in singles when she quickly defeated her Titan opponent, Eira Tobrand 6-2, 6-1 on lane two. Shortly after, McKee claimed her second win of the day when she beat Titan Juliette Daries 6-2, 6-1 on lane five. USC led the game 3-0. Grad transfer Dvorak came in with her second win of the day to capture the match with her 6-2, 6-4 win over Titan Natalie Duffy. USC’s next move will bring the team back to Malibu, California, where they will challenge Pepperdine in a rematch. The Trojans will take on the waves on Saturday (Feb. 13) at 1:00 p.m. PT. USC 4, Saint Mary’s 0 February 6, 2021 Marks Stadium | Los Angeles, California.

Double # 12 Cayetano / Kulikov (USC) beats. Kozyreva / McIntyre (SM) 6-2 * Ewing / Branstine (USC) vs. Pieters / Harris (SM) 5-3 susp. Cheong / Dvorak (USC) defeats. Massey / Ville (SM) 6-1 Order of finishing: 3, 1 *

USC wins the double point

Singles # 48 Eryn Cayetano (USC) vs. # 17 Mariia Kozyreva (SM) 6-2, 6-6 (4-4) susp. Salma Ewing (USC) v Danielle McIntyre (SM) 6-1, 6-6 susp. Danielle Willson (USC) def.Jocelyn Massey (SM) 6-0, 6-2 Summer Dvorak (USC) def.Liesl Pieters (SM) 6-0, 6-0 Clare McKee (USC) def.Subane Ville (SM) – 6-4, 6-1 * Payton Saca (USC) v Gabriela Tevez (SM) 4-6, 3-2 Order of finishing: 4, 3, 5 * USC 4, Cal State Fullerton 0 February 6, 2021 Marks Stadium | Los Angeles, California.

Double # 12 Cayetano / Kulikov (USC) beats. Tobrand / Kobayashi (CSUF) 7-5 McKee / Willson (USC) defeats. Garcia / Acidera (CSUF) 6-4 Cheong / Dvorak (USC) vs Suh / Duffy (CSUF) 5-5 susp. Order of finishing: 2, 1

USC wins the double point

Singles # 103 Naomi Cheong (USC) v Misaki Kobayashi (CSUF) 3-6, 6-0, 1-0 susp. Salma Ewing (USC) beats Eira Tobrand (CSUF) 6-2, 6-1 Danielle Willson (USC) vs. YuSeung Suh (CSUF) 6-2, 4-5 susp. Summer Dvorak (USC) def.Natalie Duffy (CSUF) 6-2, 6-4 * Clare McKee (USC) def.Juliette Daries (CSUF) – 6-2, 6-1 Constance Branstine (USC) v Camila Garcia (CSUF) 6-1, 5-7, 1-0 susp. Order of finishing: 2, 5, 4 *

