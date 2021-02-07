Boys between six and twelve playing hockey





Hello. If you are an adult reading this and you have a child who is a boy between the ages of 6 and 12 playing hockey, this is an opportunity to turn that child’s skills into hard money. (If you’re a child reading this, find an adult. I’m not quite sure you should be here unsupervised.) Either way, here’s a casting call. From our friends at Carlyn Davis Casting: Carlyn Davis Casting is looking for a hockey-playing boy, about 6-12 years old, for a promotional shoot for a mixed-use photo shoot in North VA. This is a paid opportunity! See below for details: Recording date: February 16 and 17, 2021 Talent: Male, approximately 6-12 years old. Will play hockey and will also go down a water slide. Hockey experience and swimming experience obligated. Submission Details: Please email for consideration or more information [email protected] with at least 1 recent photo. Feel free to add photos if you are wearing hockey clothing. Please also briefly describe your experience with hockey How long have you been playing?

Where do you play?

What position do you play in?

And so on. If you have any video (s) in which you play hockey, please include this in your submission. Links to video are perfect! Please put RMNB children’s hockeyIn the subject of your email and include all contact information including phone number in the body of the email. If you don’t have a local MD / DC / VA number, please include in the body of your email which city / state you currently live in. All entries must be received by 12:00 noon on Tuesday, February 9, 2021. Good luck! Header photo: Pixabay







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos