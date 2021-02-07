Meet the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2021 – Charles Woodson leads the lesson

For the ninth consecutive year, a qualifying player is one of the newest candidates for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Former Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers defender Charles Woodson and former Detroit Lions wide receiver Calvin Johnson were selected in their first year of eligibility.

The last time the Hall of Fame had a class where no player qualified for the first time was in 2012. Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety, Troy Polamalu, was elected to his freshman year last year.

This year’s class was chosen by the Hall’s jury in a virtual meeting on January 19. The class will be captured at a multi-day event August 5-9 in Canton, Ohio. The extended enshrinement weekend will also include ceremonies for the Hall’s Class of 2020 and the Centennial Class of Hall of Famers selected as part of the competition’s 100th anniversary – which were canceled last year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The Hall’s Class of 2020 features Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson, Edgerrin James and Polamalu.

The Centennial Class: Harold Carmichael, Jim Covert, Bill Cowher, Bobby Dillon, Cliff Harris, Winston Hill, Jimmy Johnson, Alex Karras, Steve Sabol, Donnie Shell, Duke Slater, Mac Speedie, Ed Sprinkle, Paul Tagliabue, and George Young.

Here’s a look at the 2021 Class, rolling out Saturday night at the NFL Honors show:

Modern time

Alan Faneca, security guard

Pittsburgh Steelers, 1998-2007; New York Jets, 2008-09; Arizona Cardinals, 2010

The road that guards like Faneca have to travel to get to Canton is difficult. Will Shields was a 12-time Pro Bowl squad who didn’t miss a game in his career, and he was a finalist four times before reaching the Hall. Faneca was so athletic and versatile that his streak of first-team All-Pro selections was cut only because the team needed him to play left tackle for much of the 2003 season.

Why he was chosen: A nine-time Pro Bowl roster and a six-time first-team All-Pro, he’s one of 12 guards in the history of the league to be a first-team All-Pro six or more times – the other 11 have already been recorded in Canton. His teams were in the top five of the league six times in his 13 seasons and led the league twice.

Signature moment: Faneca’s favorite career moment was Willie Parker’s 75-yard touchdown run in Super Bowl XL, where the Steelers defeated the Seattle Seahawks. The 34 Counter Pike had Faneca on his way to an 11-point Steelers lead in what turned out to be a 21-10 victory. It’s the longest hasty touchdown in Super Bowl history.

He said it: ‘It started with him. He was the man in the front. ‘ ‘ Hall of Fame linebacker Brian Urlacher

In 2012, Calvin Johnson came within 36 yards after becoming the first receiver in NFL history to finish with 2,000 yards in a season. Leon Halip / Getty Images

Calvin Johnson, wide receiver

Detroit Lions, 2007-15

At six feet tall, 237 pounds, and a speed of 4.3, Johnson changed the way some viewed the position. A six-time Pro Bowl roster, Johnson led the league by receiving yards twice, and in 2012 he came within 36 yards after becoming the first receiver in NFL history to finish with 2,000 yards in a season.

Why he was selected: Johnson dominated regardless of who threw him the ball. He had six different quarterbacks in his nine-year career and caught a touchdown pass from seven different quarterbacks. During his career, none of his offending teammates was named to an AP All-Pro team. And for the nine years he played, he led the NFL in receiving yards (11,619), receiving TDs (83), receiving yards per game (86.1), 100-yard games (46), 200-yard games (five) and games. with multiple receiving TDs (17).

Signature moment: Johnson’s teams played in two playoff games in his career, and in his postseason debut, he caught 12 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, but the Lions lost to the New Orleans Saints in a wild card game. In 2013, he had 14 catches for 329 yards and a touchdown in a regular season win over the Cowboys, one of three career games with at least 225 yards.

They said it: “He is, in my opinion, the football of LeBron James. … He is definitely a unique receiver.” – former NFL cornerback Aqib Talib

Charles Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowl roster and was named Defensive Rookie of the Year (1998) and Defensive Player of the Year (2009). AP Photo / Marcio Jose Sanchez

Charles Woodson, cornerback / security

Oakland Raiders, 1998-2005, 2013-15; Green Bay Packers, 2006-12

Fittingly, Manning and Woodson, who were both Heisman Trophy finalists in 1997, will be standing side by side on the podium in Canton for the anchoring ceremonies. A nine-time Pro Bowl roster, Woodson was both the Defensive Rookie of the Year (1998) and Defensive Player of the Year (2009) during his career.

Why he was chosen: A versatile playmaker who was the first player in NFL history to have at least 50 interceptions and 20 sacks, his 65 interceptions in his career are ranked fifth of all time. He led the competition in interceptions with nine in 2009 at the age of 33 and was level with seven at the age of 35 in 2011.

Signature moment: Woodson’s impeccable timing was on display after President Barack Obama, the foremost Bears fan, said during the 2010 season that he would not go to Super Bowl XLV unless the Bears beat the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. Woodson said, “Guess what, we’re going to see him.” And the Packers, as Super Bowl champions, did it in the months following their victory over the Steelers in the title game.

He said it: “An incredible career, man. It goes beyond words. I never intended to play as long as I have, but this is the way it happened, and I’m thankful for it.” Woodson for his last game in 2015

Trainer

Tom Flores

Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders 1979-87; Seattle Seahawks 1992-1994

As a player, assistant coach and head coach in professional football, Flores has four Super Bowl rings and one AFL championship to his credit. Flores and Hall of Famer Mike Ditka are the only people in NFL history who have been Super Bowl winners as players, assistant coaches, and head coaches. His golden jacket comes for his work as a head coach.

Why he was selected: Flores’ last three seasons as a head coach – when he returned to coaching in Seattle after serving as team president there under the constraints of Ken Behring’s dysfunctional ownership – were decidedly bumpy. But his time with the Raiders included two Super Bowl wins and an 8-3 postseason record for a .727 win percentage behind Vince Lombardi alone.

Signature moment: After a slow season in which Raiders owner Al Davis traded Ken Stabler, Dave Casper and Jack Tatum to Houston for quarterback Dan Pastorini, Pastorini then broke his leg in week 5. Jim Plunkett joined the lineup and the Raiders became the first wild- card team to win a Super Bowl – they beat the Oilers along the way – and Flores became the first Spanish head coach to win a Super Bowl.

They said it: “He was a pioneer in professional football and we saw him as a role model.” – Washington coach Ron Rivera

Contributor

Bill Nunn, Scout / Human Resources Manager

Nunn began his career with the Steelers as a part-time scout, while also working for the Pittsburgh Courier, where he was sports editor and then editor-in-chief. He was the first assessor in league history to show an NFL franchise the long-term value of scouting players at historically black colleges and universities. While players from those schools had previously played in the NFL, Nunn was instrumental in carving out a much bigger role for them.

Why he was selected: In 1974 alone, and Nunn’s role in it, the Steelers’ design was probably more than enough to get him into the Hall of Fame. In that design, the Steelers selected four future Hall of Famers – Lynn Swann, John Stallworth, Jack Lambert and Mike Webster. They then signed a fifth future Hall of Famer – safety Donnie Shell – as an undesigned rookie. In all, the Steelers lined up 11 future Hall of Famers in Nunn’s tenure, and Shell was a 12th. Mel Blount, Stallworth and Shell were all future Hall of Famers playing at HBCUs. Nunn could consistently see the potential of players.

Signature moment: There were many, but two important ones: Nunn, who had always called HBCU all-star teams in the Courier and scouted the players extensively to do it, warned the Rams in 1961 against a Mississippi Vocational College player named David Jones. , who would do that. later known as ‘Deacon’ Jones in an NFL career Hall of Fame. And in 1974, after Stallworth ran a nondescript time – on a bad field in bad weather – in preparatory training for scouts at Alabama A&M, Nunn decided to stay an extra day and let Stallworth run again. The time was much better, and by the time the draft rolled around, Nunn Steelers coach Chuck Noll, who wanted to take Swann in the first round in the ’74 draft, convinced they could wait until the fourth round to get Stallworth too. to take.

They said it: You can’t write the history of the Pittsburgh Steelers without Bill Nunn. If you look at the Steelers of the 1970s, none of that would have happened without Bill Nunn. ” Hall of Fame in the corner of Mel Blount

The original Hail Mary pass was thrown to Cowboys recipient Drew Pearson in the 1975 playoffs. AP Photo

Senior

Drew Pearson, wide receiver

Dallas Cowboys, 1973-1983

Pearson was the only first-team roster for the 1970s All-Decade squad that was not inducted into the Hall of Fame. Like many senior finalists, his career had to be viewed in the context of his time as his 58 catches in 1976 and 870 yards in 1977 led the league. As a three-time All-Pro, he averaged at least 17 yards a catch in five seasons, including four of his first five years in the league.

Why he was chosen: Pearson, a former college quarterback who made the Cowboys roster as an un-drafted wide-receiver rookie, had 489 career catches, which wouldn’t raise an eyebrow in today’s game. But he was one of the elite receivers of his day, and his total is more than Hall of Famers’ Paul Warfield, Lynn Swann and Bob Hayes. His career was cut short by a liver injury he sustained in a car accident at the age of 33, which killed his brother Carey. He retired shortly afterwards.

Signature moment: Pearson caught the original Hail Mary pass – from Hall of Famer Roger Staubach – to lead the Cowboys to a 1975 divisional playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings in the final 24 seconds of the game. The play got its name after Staubach said, “I threw the ball as far as I could, I closed my eyes and I said a Hail Mary.”

They said it: “He’s been overlooked [by the Hall] way too long.” – Hall of Fame, quarterback Roger Staubach