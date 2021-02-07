NFL Honors Recap: No Awards for Justin Jefferson, Eric Kendricks, Other Vikings

The NFL Honors show took place on Saturday night, and while a number of Vikings were in the running for awards, none of them took home hardware. However, a few former Vikings have received awards. Here’s everything you need to know.

Justin Jefferson was disqualified for Offensive Rookie of the Year

Having one of the best rookie receiving seasons ever wasn’t enough for Jefferson to take home the OROY accolade. It went to Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert instead.

Herbert had a great season, don’t get me wrong. But it should have gone to Jefferson. He broke the Super Bowl-era record with 1,400 receiving yards, producing less than players like Randy Moss (1998) and Anquan Boldin (2003). Herbert broke Baker Mayfield records two seasons ago. Jefferson was a top-five wide receiver in almost every advanced size, while Herbert was about the 15th best quarterback. Jefferson was a Pro Bowler and a Second Team All Pro, while Herbert was neither.

Unfortunately, quarterbacks dominate prices like this. It’s another source of motivation for Jefferson, who was the fifth wide receiver to be selected last April.

Derrick Henry wins Offensive Player of the Year from Dalvin Cook

Unsurprisingly, Henry took home the OPOY award after a dominant 2,000-yard season. He’s never had a shot at MVP, so this is a great way for him to still gain recognition for an incredible year.

Dalvin Cook was in the running, but only played 13.5 games, but hurt his case. Cook led the NFL in yards from scrimmage per game, but finished more than 200 yards behind Henry on 41 fewer touches.

Eric Kendricks has not been selected as Walter Payton Man of the Year

Kendricks was the nominee of the Vikings for the WPMOY prize after that honor went to Kyle Rudolph in each of the previous three seasons. With all the work he does in the Twin Cities community, especially with organizations fighting social injustice, Kendricks more than deserved the award. But with 32 deserving nominees, it’s quite a mess. Rudolph did not win it in any of the seasons he was nominated, and Seahawks QB Russell Wilson took home the award this year.

Jared Allen not selected for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Allen always faced tough chances of making it to the HOF in his freshman year of eligibility because of the overall strength of the class. But with 136 career pockets, Allen should have a good chance of eventually coming in, maybe next year. This is the HOF class of 2021:

Kevin Stefanski wins Coach of the Year

The former Vikings offensive coordinator ended an incredible season by winning NFL Coach of the Year. In his first season as a head coach after nearly 15 years in Minnesota, Stefanski led the Browns to their first playoff berth since 2002 and their first playoff win since 1994. A well-deserved honor for a great coach. Will the Vikings eventually regret letting him escape?

In other former Viking news, Teddy Bridgewater received the Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award.

