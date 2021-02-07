UCA SWEEPS COLLEGE TENNIS SHOWCASE

Jonesboro, Ark .:The University of Central Arkansas tennis program excelled today with two major wins in the doubleheader.

The Bears continued their recent hot streak as they took victories against Southeast Missouri State and in-state rival Arkansas State at the College Tennis Showcase.

UCA 4 SEMO 3

Singles:

UCA dropped the first two games in singles, but made up for it in the long run when the number 1 finished. Sophomore Chunxi Xin claimed the first singles point of the day to level the match at 2-2. She beat the Redhawks No. 1 in two tough sets as both sets went into tiebreakers with a final score of 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). After dropping the next game, the Bears were either in a win or went home as they were behind 3-2.

In order for UCA to have a chance of winning, they need wins from both their No. 5 and 6 players. Of those two, the first to finish was freshman No. 5 Sumomo Hamanaga . Hamanaga dropped the first set of the game 6-3, and the odds slowly piled up against the Bears. Hamanaga was not deterred by anything, however, as she fought back and dominantly claimed the last two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. UCA got one last chance with the tie when she closed with freshmen Jaeun Lee . Lee has been a force all spring and went on as she took the deciding game 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.

Double:

The Bears claimed the doubles point that was the deciding factor in the match when they swept their three doubles matches. Xin and sophomores Fuka Nonoyama continued their success and had the greatest profit margin, a score of 6-4. The other two games were nails, as each team was forced into a tiebreaker.

Freshmen Maja Gledic and Lee claimed the second game of the day when Lee again played the part of bringing in the game by helping to reach the doubles. The young tangent took the win with a 7-6 (3) tiebreaker. Then junior Or Vasupongchai and sophomores May Ishimura the doubles ended with a 7-6 (4) victory.

UCA 4 ASU 1

Singles:

Due to a later start, the teams decided to finish the game at the clinch point. The Bears were able to do that with ease when they hit the colon and then scored three of the four to finish the singles match. After failing in the previous game, Nonoyama did not give up in this second appearance. She dismantled her opponent and scored the first singles point for UCA with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Not to be outdone, Vasupongchai made quick work of ASU’s Shelby King as she won the match 6-1, 6-1.

As with the first game of the doubleheader, the end rested on Lee’s shoulders. This match had a lot less pressure as she held onto Red Wolves’ chances even before they got anything going. Lee claimed her match in three sets after dropping the starting set 6-2. Lee quickly pushed her past her opponent in the next few sets and took the win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Double:

The Bears again secured the double point to get past ASU in this game. The teams of Ishimura and Vasupongchai again held their own and defeated their opponents 6-3. The duo also continues to announce Hamanaga and Lee as they beat the pair of Red Wolves 6-4.

Next, the Bears hope to continue their winning streak as they head to Murray, Kentucky for another weekend doubleheader. UCA opens this doubleheader against its home team, Murray State, before closing at Lipscomb University. The first service for these matchups starts on Saturday at 10am and 3pm on the Bennie Purcell tennis courts.

Quote from coach Casey Wharton :

“It was a good day; we had two close wins heading our way. We competed hard, and the cheers were positive and strong from both sides, and I think that was a key factor for us. the doubles. we had been and that was nice to see. “