Sports
UCA SWEEPS COLLEGE TENNIS SHOWCASE
Jonesboro, Ark .:The University of Central Arkansas tennis program excelled today with two major wins in the doubleheader.
The Bears continued their recent hot streak as they took victories against Southeast Missouri State and in-state rival Arkansas State at the College Tennis Showcase.
UCA 4 SEMO 3
Singles:
UCA dropped the first two games in singles, but made up for it in the long run when the number 1 finished. Sophomore Chunxi Xin claimed the first singles point of the day to level the match at 2-2. She beat the Redhawks No. 1 in two tough sets as both sets went into tiebreakers with a final score of 7-6 (6), 7-6 (3). After dropping the next game, the Bears were either in a win or went home as they were behind 3-2.
In order for UCA to have a chance of winning, they need wins from both their No. 5 and 6 players. Of those two, the first to finish was freshman No. 5 Sumomo Hamanaga. Hamanaga dropped the first set of the game 6-3, and the odds slowly piled up against the Bears. Hamanaga was not deterred by anything, however, as she fought back and dominantly claimed the last two sets, 6-1 and 6-2. UCA got one last chance with the tie when she closed with freshmen Jaeun Lee. Lee has been a force all spring and went on as she took the deciding game 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Double:
The Bears claimed the doubles point that was the deciding factor in the match when they swept their three doubles matches. Xin and sophomores Fuka Nonoyama continued their success and had the greatest profit margin, a score of 6-4. The other two games were nails, as each team was forced into a tiebreaker.
Freshmen Maja Gledic and Lee claimed the second game of the day when Lee again played the part of bringing in the game by helping to reach the doubles. The young tangent took the win with a 7-6 (3) tiebreaker. Then junior Or Vasupongchai and sophomores May Ishimura the doubles ended with a 7-6 (4) victory.
UCA 4 ASU 1
Singles:
Due to a later start, the teams decided to finish the game at the clinch point. The Bears were able to do that with ease when they hit the colon and then scored three of the four to finish the singles match. After failing in the previous game, Nonoyama did not give up in this second appearance. She dismantled her opponent and scored the first singles point for UCA with a 6-1, 6-0 victory. Not to be outdone, Vasupongchai made quick work of ASU’s Shelby King as she won the match 6-1, 6-1.
As with the first game of the doubleheader, the end rested on Lee’s shoulders. This match had a lot less pressure as she held onto Red Wolves’ chances even before they got anything going. Lee claimed her match in three sets after dropping the starting set 6-2. Lee quickly pushed her past her opponent in the next few sets and took the win 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Double:
The Bears again secured the double point to get past ASU in this game. The teams of Ishimura and Vasupongchai again held their own and defeated their opponents 6-3. The duo also continues to announce Hamanaga and Lee as they beat the pair of Red Wolves 6-4.
Next, the Bears hope to continue their winning streak as they head to Murray, Kentucky for another weekend doubleheader. UCA opens this doubleheader against its home team, Murray State, before closing at Lipscomb University. The first service for these matchups starts on Saturday at 10am and 3pm on the Bennie Purcell tennis courts.
Quote from coach Casey Wharton:
“It was a good day; we had two close wins heading our way. We competed hard, and the cheers were positive and strong from both sides, and I think that was a key factor for us. the doubles. we had been and that was nice to see. “
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]