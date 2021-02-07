Ethan Anderson’s career night lifts USC to win UCLA

A few feet away and 11 months after the buzzer-beater that broke back the Bruins, Ethan Anderson, with his own sick back, caught a chaotic pass to the top of the key with the shot clock descending and no time to think. So the second guard let it fly.

Anderson initially appeared to be just a small part of the USC’s Saturday night meeting with UCLA, the first on-court edition of the crosstown rivalry since Jonah Mathews sunk his stunning shot to defeat the Bruins last March. UCLA lost its two best big men, leaving USC’s 6-foot freshman, Evan Mobley, with arguably the softest match-up of his college career to date.

But when Anderson’s long-range desperation soared early in the second half, as he brought down a career high in three-pointers and USC finally put the pedal to the ground, the Trojans didn’t need a buzzer beater or a superstar big man to beat the Bruins. 66-48.

The backup point guard, it turns out, was sufficient on its own. Thanks to Anderson, the Trojans are now tied with UCLA on top of the conference, with 10 wins in their last 11 games.

For weeks after the pain in his back subsided, Anderson struggled to find his rhythm. Only twice this season had he scored double digits. In USC’s last outing against Stanford, he didn’t score a single run.

On Saturday, he drilled in a career-high 19 points as he found his confidence hasty. While Mobley had a quiet evening, finishing with just nine runs, Anderson beat five of the nine in a three-point run, another career high. And his defense caused General Tyger Campbell to struggle on the UCLA floor to initiate Bruins’s onslaught.

UCLA was led by 13 points from Johnny Juzang, but the rest of his offense couldn’t do nearly enough to keep up with its crosstown rival. The Bruins shot worse than 34% of the field and could not match the Trojans on either side.

UCLA’s Tyger Campbell shoots while USC’s Max defends Agbonk polo in the first half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The difficult circumstances didn’t help things for UCLA. A big man of Bruins, Cody Riley, sat on the sofa with his right foot in a walking boot. The other, Jalen Hill, wasn’t even in the building for personal reasons.

That left a little-used reserve averaging less than five minutes per game (Kenneth Nwuba) and a four-star early enroller who would spend the entire season in prep school (Mac Etienne) as the last line of defense against a superstar freshman. destined for the top of the NBA draft.

But that imbalance, however epic, was not immediately apparent on the court. After scoring USC’s first points on a soft hook underneath, Mobley didn’t score from the field past the midpoint again, as a smaller-than-usual UCLA defense filled the paint.

It was the best Bruins coach Mick Cronin who could prevent USC from repeatedly putting his 7-footer on the post. He tried a zone defense to keep that inequality down and harass Mobley when he caught an access pass.

Highlights of USC’s 66-48 victory at UCLA on Saturday night at Galen Center.

On Saturday, that strategy worked for a while. USC struggled to take advantage of the open space around the arch, hitting only two of the first 13 from deep. Mobley couldn’t find much space to operate underneath either.

But when USC’s shots started to fall from the deep, UCLA could do little to keep the Trojans on the strings.

USC and its top-notch defense didn’t have much trouble neutralizing a UCLA attack that missed its entire frontcourt. On two different pieces in the first half, the Bruins did not score for more than five minutes.

The second of those scoreless pieces happened by chance when USC caught fire from deep. The Trojans hit three in a row from a three-point range to close the half. Then Anderson picked up where they left off in the second.

It was a career night for the sophomore point guard, who was still on his feet weeks after returning from a back injury. He found more than that Saturday.