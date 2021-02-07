Cricket-loving Rolls-Royce employee described as ‘Mr Little Eaton’ dies at age 84

“A great dad” is how a cricket-loving former Rolls-Royce employee and tough Little Eaton will be remembered after his death at the age of 84.

John Easter, described as a respected member of the community, leaves behind two children, a brother, sister and four grandchildren.

One of Mr. Easter’s greatest passions was cricket and he played for the Little Eaton Cricket Club for seven decades and starred in the Daily Mirror for his memorable performance.

Mr. Easter was married to his wife Janet for 49 years before she passed away at the age of 79.

After his death from an aortic aneurysm, dozens of people have come forward to pay tribute to the man described as “Mr. Little Eaton.”

His son Matthew Easter described him as “a wonderful father that I was extremely proud of “and said his father’s love for Little Eaton led to his work in environmental studies.

He said: “The saddest thing for us is that he’s the last of the Easters in Little Eaton. Were a family that has lived in the village for several hundred years. It’s the end of a dynasty.

“Cricket was his life. It meant that on the weekends, from April to September, cricket was our life as well as my fathers.

“We were really proud that he made the national press when he played for the village team in his seventh decade.

“He was so highly regarded by the other cricketers in the village, so it was nice that they wanted to make a place for him on their side.”

After being captain of cricket, John became chairman and president of Little Eaton cricket club and spent much of his time making sure the pavilion was in good working order.

Although cricket was not John’s only sports field. He also played football for Little Eaton FC, even scoring a late winner against Derby County in a County Cup match, at Little Eaton.

“I didn’t know that until the day before he died, ”says Matthew.

“In his last few days, my dad has talked a lot about the things he was proud of and the things that came out were clearly his dedication to the village cricket club.

“Second, there was the Millennium Path in Little Eaton that got the funding and oversaw that project.”



John was a very active member of the village of Little Eaton. He was president of the village carnival, produced show and parish council at different times in his life.

He retained his parish council membership in the park and many other committees in the village until his death. He worked tirelessly to ensure that the pavilion in Little Eaton became a prominent community location.

Not only was John immensely committed to the village, he also worked for Rolls Royce for 30 years and Matthew said he was incredibly proud to work for them.

He also founded the history company Little Eaton with his friend Bill Hutchinson.

Mr. Hutchinson, who has lived in Little Eaton for 42 years, says that John was one of the first people he had contact with when he moved to the village from Glasgow and that they were close friends until John’s death.

He said: “John had a huge collection of Little Eaton photos and memorabilia in his attic. When we started the association, of which I chair, John was the obvious man to run for president.



“He was a good friend of mine, no doubt about that and he was a legend in this village. Hell will be sorely missed, no doubt about it.

“When people die in public life, and I’m not saying John was a national figure, but they’re always portrayed as good people and that’s how it should be.

“But in John’s case there really weren’t any bad aspects and as far as this village was concerned. He went above and beyond because he just loved it.”

John’s funeral will take place on February 9 and the hearse will take him from his home through the village, past the park where he spent much of his life, to the crematorium.



Residents are invited to clap as the hearse passes their homes and Bill thinks there will be a massive turnout.

Mr. Hutchinson said: “John’s funeral would have been the largest funeral Little Eaton had seen in years.

“John loved this village and devoted his heart and soul to the village and its inhabitants. He was a special man and will be sorely missed. “

Martin Allsopp, who played cricket alongside John for years, described John as “Mr. Little Eaton”.

And when Martin’s house was flooded, John was instrumental in renting out the house next door.

“He bent over to help me, that’s the type of man he was. He was an absolute gentleman. One of the good guys in life he has done so much for the village it was great. “