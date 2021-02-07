Cleveland Browns: Clay Matthews again declined the spot of the Pro Football Hall of Fame





It’s been two decades now, but the result remains the same. Clay Matthews is still not a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. In his 20th year of eligibility, but his first as a finalist, the former Cleveland Browns linebacker was not selected as a member of the 2021 hall class, which was revealed during the Saturday night NFL Honors program. This year’s lesson is: John Lynch, a security at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1993-2003) and Denver Broncos (2004-2007)

Calvin Johnson, a wide receiver with the Detroit Lions (2007 to 2015)

Charles Woodson, a defensive back with the Oakland Raiders (1998 to 2005 and 2013 to 2015) and Green Bay Packers (2006 to 2012)

Bill Nunn, a longtime scout for the Pittsburgh Steelers selected in the Contributors category

Drew Pearson, a wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys (1973 to 1983) which was selected in the Seniors category

Alan Faneca, a security guard with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1998-2007), New York Jets (2008-09) and Arizona Cardinals (2010)

Tom Flores, head coach of the Oakland / Los Angeles Raiders (1979 to 1987) and Seattle Seahawks (1992 to 1994) which was selected in the Coaches category

Peyton Manning, a quarterback with the Indianapolis Colts (1998 to 2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012 to 2015) A mainstay on one Cleveland Browns defense that helped the team reach three AFC championship Games in the 80’s, Matthews was part of one of the best first rounds the Browns have had in the NFL draft as he was the 12th overall selection in the 1978 draft, they chose Hall of Fame tight end Ozzie Newsome the same year. During his 16 seasons with the Browns, Matthews posted 76.5 sacks – still the franchise career record – 1,430 tackles, 14 interceptions and 24 forced fumbles, according to the team’s website. He also made the Pro Bowl four times, making three consecutive trips from 1987 to 1989 as a key part of a Browns team that made it to the playoffs for five consecutive years. He ended his career by playing three seasons with the Atlanta Falcons. Despite clearly having the credentials, Matthews is missing the 17th member of the Browns franchise to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He now moves into the Seniors category, which has only one finalist each year. The 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fames Class will be set in Canton on August 8.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos