UMD Men’s Hockey: Special teams save the day as Bulldogs finish the Miami season

One night after beating the RedHawks 8-1, the fifth-seeded Bulldogs (12-5-2) needed a few goals in the late third period to beat a 6-0 season against the RedHawks, taking four of those wins in the last two weekends.

That was a really brave victory for our team, said UMD junior assistant captain Cole Koepke, who finished Saturday with a goal and an assist to extend his point streak to six games. We stayed with it. We got in trouble and to watch our boys fight back and never give up we knew they were going to get out. It is always difficult to play with a team six times. As a team it was a good, brave victory and I was proud that we got it.

Koepke scored the winning goal with less than nine minutes to play under regulations, beating Miami freshman goalkeeper Ludvig Persson with a high, short side on the power play for his team-best eleventh goal of the season. Koepke who assisted senior wing Kobe Roth’s empty goal in the last minute ended the weekend with four goals and an assist after recording a hat-trick on Friday.





As long as he hits the net, he will have a chance to score, Bulldogs coach Scott Sandelin said of Koepke, who, according to final statistics handed out by UMD on Saturday, had 15 shots on target. He’s got a pretty deadly shot. Every time his puck hits the net, I love our odds. He’s been good.

The Bulldogs went tied 1-1 in the third period on Saturday after RedHawks freshman wing Matthew Barbolini tied the game 4:12 in the second period with a shot through traffic.

Senior wing Nick Swaney gave UMD a 1-0 lead in the first period by fending off a blast from senior Matt Anderson. It was one of 28 shots UMD put on Persson, drawn into Friday’s game at 3:39 PM after giving up three goals out of seven shots in the first period, but the only one to get through.

Persson finished with 55 saves when UMD outwitted Miami 58-31 on Saturday. The 55 saves and 58 shots on target were both records for an NCHC match.

8-1, you always worry how the guys will react, Sandelin said. The only thing that was disappointing in our first period was that we didn’t score more than one goal. We got a lot of things right and got a lot of pucks on the net. Give credit to their keeper. He didn’t have a great start last night, but he played well tonight.

The Bulldogs had the option to break open the game on Saturday in the first period, just as they did on Friday when they scored four goals in the first 20 minutes. Two RedHawks were called at the end of the period for three hooking penalties on a single play, resulting in a penalty shot and two minutes of 5-on-3 power play for UMD.

Sophomore Tanner Laderoute, who had become addicted to a breakaway during the delayed penalty kick, was stopped after his penalty and the Bulldogs were able to muster just two shots on target during the two-man lead of two minutes.

The Bulldogs’ penalty kill ended on Saturday with a perfect 5-for-5, killing three penalty kicks in a row in the second period and a five-minute major early in the third period after Koby Bender was ejected for contact with the head after he Persson.

Freshman goalkeeper Zach Stejskal made 30 saves for the Bulldogs, the most he had to make in four starts this year.

Thumbs up for the penalty kill

Minnesota Duluth goalkeeper Zach Stejskal (35) saves Saturday, February 6 against Miami in the Amsoil Arena in the second period. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Bulldogs senior defender and assistant captain Louie Roehl said he and his teammates received a reminder from assistant coach Adam Krause on Saturday about the importance of special teams.

Special teams are always a big part of games, and they can win and lose you, Roehl said. It’s important to really focus on that.

How true was that on Saturday, as UMD scored its game-winning goal on the power play, but also had to kill 12 minutes and 24 seconds against Miami on Saturday to keep the win.

The RedHawks had two long-term benefits on Saturday that they could have buried the Bulldogs in, but they didn’t.

The first was in the second period, when UMD took three consecutive minors in a five-minute period, including two overlapping, giving Miami a brief eight-second advantage for two men. Miami only generated two shots on target during the three power plays.

The second extended advantage was Bender’s big penalty at the start of the third. Again, Miami got just two shots on target, the same amount Koepke generated on short strikes, and the big power play ended 28 seconds early thanks to a Miami minor.

The RedHawks had one last power play with a goal late in the third period, and this time Stejskal had to get along with a few saves.

Both Koepke and Roehl said intensity was the most important part of the Saturday killing. It was sometimes missing this season, but not on Saturday evenings.

We know what we were doing, we just have to be intense about it, Koepke said. I thought all the killers tonight were very intense. We were determined to get the job done. Fortunately, we were able to fend off some storms and kill those five minutes.

Thumbs down for the lack of discipline

Minnesota Duluth forward Noah Cates (21) reacts when Miami defender Derek Daschke (13) pushes him into Amsoil Arena in the first period on Saturday, February 6. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Sandelin was not happy with his team’s discipline in the Miami sweep in Oxford, Ohio last weekend. UMD took 10 penalties over 39 minutes, including a five-minute major and game misconduct by junior captain Noah Cates late in the second period of Game 1.

A week later, again against Miami, the Bulldogs were called up for another 10 penalties and 31 minutes penalty, with Bender adding another major and game misconduct to the UMD ledger.

We must stop putting ourselves in these positions, Koepke said.

For Sandelin, it wasn’t just the number of sentences, but the timing of them. The Bulldogs took four in the third period on Friday, but were fortunately leading 7-0 to start the third.

On Saturday in this weekend’s series finale, UMD took one after the other in the second, then a major early in the third with a tie and a minor late in the game with one lead.

Good thing the penalty kill held up and finished 14-for-17 in the four wins over Miami.

It’s always a major focus of our group, Roehl said. We’re trying to play hard as a blue collar group so we’d be drawing penalties, but we have to be smart if we can.

Miami defender Derek Daschke (13) and Minnesota Duluth forward Cole Koepke (17) compete for the puck in the third period on Saturday, February 6 at Amsoil Arena. (Tyler Schank / [email protected])

Matts Three Stars

3. UMD senior wing Kobe Roth Roth assisted Koepke at the game-winner and scored the empty net for a two-point evening and five-point weekend.

2. MU freshman goalkeeper Ludvig Person The rookie recovered from conceding three goals out of seven shots on Friday and made 55 saves on Saturday.

1. UMD junior wing Cole Koepke A modest two-point night after recording Friday’s hat-trick.

Box score

Miami 0-1-01

Minnesota Duluth 1-0-23

First period

1. UMD, Nick Swaney 9 (Matt Anderson, Hunter Lellig), 12:53

Second period

2. MU, Matthew Barnolini 4 (Alec Mahalak, Dylan Moulton), 4:12

Third period

3. UMD, Cole Koepke 11 (Kobe Roth, Jackson Cates), 11:12 (pp)

4. UMD, Roth 10 (Koepke), 19:37 (en)

Saves Ludvig Persson, MU, 27-13-15 55; Ryan Fanti, UMD, 10/7/1330.

Power play MU 0-5; UMD 1-5. Sanctions MU 6-12; UMD 6-23.