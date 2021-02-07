Sports
Christchurch schools are being encouraged to participate in Run to Remember through a new initiative
Joseph Johnson / Stuff
Halswell Headmaster Stuart Cameron and students Ashton Ingram, 11, Lara Lee, 12, and Nathan Allan, 12, are all excited to participate in this year’s Run to Remember on Sunday, February 21.
Helping Christchurch’s youth become more active is the main goal of a new Run to Remember offering for schools.
Organizers hope the initiative will draw record numbers to the event commemorating the 10th anniversary of the Canterbury earthquakes and the lives lost in the March 15 attacks.
Halswell School is the first school to receive discounted entrance fees for the 10-kilometer walk and walk through the Port Hills on 21 February thanks to Sport Canterbury and Athletics Canterbury, thanks to Sport Canterbury and Athletics Canterbury.
Director Stewart Cameron said he hoped that many schools in Canterbury would jump on board to recognize the cause, which was also a positive event for personal well-being.
The Canterbury region has faced many challenges, he said.
He had experience with half marathons and would start this year himself.
The run allows us to think about those challenges, fosters connection, and also encourages some exercise.
Julia Mitchell, a year 8 student, was looking forward to the views of the top of the Port Hills and just ran.
Julia, who plays a variety of sports, including tennis and netball, said she ran a quarter of a marathon with her family last year and was looking forward to doing something similar.
The favorite subject of the 8th student Nathan Allans is gym, and he plays both football and table tennis.
I like fitness, running and being active.
He spent most of his free time being active, and was thrilled to see the cool views of the top of the Port Hills, he said.
This year’s Run to Remember is offered to all schools in Canterbury at a discounted rate to all teachers, school staff and parents for $ 10. Standard entry is $ 30.
Schools also have the option to promote $ 15 submissions and keep $ 5 for school fundraising.
It was important for school communities and families to be involved in an event like The Run to Remember, said Ian Thomas, general manager of Athletics Canterbury.
This is an opportunity for people to participate in a fun family day, be it a walk or a run, and get together to reflect.
More than 1,700 participants took part in the 2020 event.
Participants of this year’s run will again be able to run or walk the full 10km route or participate in the 2.5km track at Hansen Park.
Schools wishing to receive a discounted access code for students, staff and parents are requested to email [email protected]
