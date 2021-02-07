LeBron James couples in double overtime, Los Angeles Lakers beat Detroit Pistons

LeBron James scored eight of his 33 runs in second extra time as the Los Angeles Lakers survived a scare from the lowly Detroit Pistons with a 135-129 win in LA.

Anthony Davis scored 30 points and Dennis Schroder finished with 22 points and eight assists for the Lakers, who nearly lost their second game in a row to the pitiful Pistons who have won only five games all season.

James was able to save victory for the reigning NBA champions after they blown a 17-point lead, allowing the Pistons to come back in and force two hours overtime.

LeBron produces legendary 2OT cameo | 1:03

Sun 07 Feb. Sunday, February 7

Watch live coverage of the NBA’s regular season with ESPN on Kayo every week. New to Kayo? Download your free trial now and start streaming right away>

Only James’ brilliance in second overtime helped secure the victory for the Lakers, who posted a season-high 23 turnovers, gave up a 17-point lead and lost plenty of opportunities in regular time.

In the double OT, James hit a lay-up, then nailed two step-back triples in the last 90 seconds of the match to seal his team’s victory.

I was just getting ready to go, James said.

I am 36 years old and my heart is untenable for working overtime twice at this point in my career. I have a bottle of wine waiting to be opened at home, and I have postponed it twice.

LeBron James was frustrated at times during his team’s victory. Photo: Harry How Source: Getty Images

James also had 11 assists to make it his 10th double-double of the season and his fourth game of over 30 points

Jerami Grant delivered 30 points and Josh Jackson scored 25 of his 28 points in the second half and extra time for the Pistons, who have the worst record in the league.

In Philadelphia, Joel Embiid scored 33 points and nine rebounds to push the Philadelphia 76ers past short-handed Brooklyn Nets 124-108.

Tobias Harris added 21 points and 12 rebounds while Ben Simmons had 16 points, 12 rebounds, eight assists and an emphatic dunk.

Shake Milton got 15 points, Furkan Korkmaz 13, while Danny Green and Seth Curry each had 11 points.

The Nets missed superstar Kevin Durant for health and safety protocols and Kyrie Irving for a sprained right index finger.

Lippy Simmons lands huge dunk! | 00:32

Luka Doncic tied a career high with 42 points to fend off Stephen Curry’s 57-point performance, while the Dallas Mavericks avoided back-to-back losses to the Golden State Warriors with a thrilling 134-132 victory on Saturday.

Slovenian Doncic downed a clutch three-pointer with 44 seconds to go and German Maxi Kleber sealed the win with another three to give the Mavs a four-point lead with six seconds to go in the game at the American Airlines Center in Texas .

The Mavs with the win managed to avoid a two-game sweep at home after losing 147-116 on Thursday.

Harrison Barnes also scored 28 points when the red-hot Sacramento Kings beat Nikola Jokics 50-point night with a 119-114 win over the undermanned Denver Nuggets.

The Kings used a Balanced Score Attack to continue their dominance over the Nuggets. They have won all three games this season and six of the past seven games.

After opening the season 5-10, the Kings have won six out of seven.

The hard work and confidence that led us to turn around, said coach Luke Walton.

Not a match for 76ers without KD | 1:28

The groups kept believing in each other, believing in what was building. There is only trust in the group and we gave ourselves opportunities.

Jokic shot 20-of-33 off the floor to set a career-highest point total for Denver, who have lost three of their last four games. He also gave 12 assists and got eight rebounds.

The Nuggets played without All-Star Jamal Murray, who had a sore left knee. Canadas Murray has an average of 19 points and five assist a game this season.

Gary Harris (left adductor strain) missed his second consecutive game and PJ Dozier (right hamstring strain) missed his fifth consecutive game for Denver.

Murray was replaced in the starting line-up by Monte Morris, who accounted for 11 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Paul Millsap finished with 14 points, Will Barton 11 and JaMychal Green 10.

Commentators shred Bulls fan | 00:35

Four Kings players scored 20 or more points, including rookie Tyrese Haliburton with 23 points on eight-of-12 shots.

DeAaron Fox finished with 24 points and five assists, while Richaun Holmes posted a double-double with 21 points and 10 rebounds.

At Cleveland, Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points and 11 rebounds to propel the Milwaukee Bucks to a 124-99 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Antetokounmpo added five assists just 24 hours after delivering 33 points and 12 rebounds in the Bucks 123-105 win over the Cavs.

Elsewhere, Julius Randle and Elfrid Payton each scored 22 points and the New York Knicks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 110-99 in a matinee game.

LeBron storms passed Wilt in year 18 | 2:09

Randle added a team-high 11 rebounds, while the Knicks had 18 points from Canadas RJ Barrett and 16 more from reserve Alec Burks among six double-digit scorers.

We just tried to play hard. Winning plays happen when you play hard and that’s what happened, Burks said.

Burks, at his sixth club in just over two NBA seasons, said the hunger to beat their rivals motivated New York’s 50-28 dominance on points and put them off a Portland rally on the track. .

Just contest every shot, stay warm, play the same defense, play hard, get our rebounds, he said. And that’s what we did.

The Knicks improved to 11-13, sixth in the Eastern Conference, with their second straight win, while the Trail Blazers dropped to 12-10, tied with San Antonio and Golden State for sixth in the Western Conference.

Damian Lillard led Portland with 29 points in the game, while Gary Trent Jr. added 19.

AFP