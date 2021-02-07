When and where to watch Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands





Live streaming West Indies ODD In the opening game of the West Indian ODD, two top teams – Leeward Islands and Windward Islands – will close their horns at Antigua on Sunday. It’s expected to be a high score game as both sides have big hitters. Also Read – LEI vs WNI Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips West Indies ODD 2021 Match 1: Captain, probable XIs for current Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands in Antigua at 6.30pm IST Feb 7th Sunday Leeward Islands vs Leeward Islands Details When is the ODD game between the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands West Indies played? Also read – Ravi Shastri Age Goof-up: Google shows India Coach is 120 years old. Hilarious bug will be fixed soon The first game of the West Indies ODD tournament will be played between the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands on February 7, Sunday. Also Read – MS Dhoni to Ambati Rayudu, the best Indian cricketers to play their last IPL season What time will the ODD match between the Leeward Islands and the Windward Islands West Indies be played? The tournament opener kicks off at 6:30 PM IST. Where is the Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match played? The Leeward Islands vs Windward Islands West Indies ODD match will be played at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua. Where can you watch the match between Leeward Islands and Windward Islands in India on TV? The West Indian ODD competition is not broadcast on TV in India. Where can you stream the match between Leeward Islands and Windward Islands live: The match can be streamed live on the Fancode app. Probably XI for the game Windward Islands Sunil Ambris (Captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Emmanuel Stewart (WK) and Kevin Stoute Leeward Islands Devon Thomas (Captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Hayden Walsh Jr and Tarrence Warde SQUADS Windward Islands Sunil Ambris (captain), Andre Fletcher, Alick Athanaze, Roland Cato, Keron Cottoy, Kenneth Dember, Larry Edward, Ryan John, Ray Jordan, Desron Maloney, Obed McCoy, Preston McSween, Kimani Melius, Emmanuel Stewart, Kevin Stoute Leeward Islands Devon Thomas (Captain), Montcin Hodge, Colin Archibald, Sheno Berridge, Quinton Boatswain, Keacy Carty, Nino Henry, Amir Jangoo (WK), Nitish Kumar, Jeremiah Louis, Ashmead Nedd, Kieran Powell, Ross Powell, Terance Ward, Hayden Walsh Jr.







